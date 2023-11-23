The Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation has announced that the Northeast Community Center in Chesapeake Beach will be closed for two days, Saturday, November 25, and Sunday, November 26, 2023, for floor maintenance. This temporary closure is a part of the department’s ongoing efforts to maintain and improve its facilities.

Located at 4075 Gordon Stinnett Avenue, the Northeast Community Center is a popular local venue that provides various recreational and community services. The closure is scheduled during the weekend to minimize disruption to the regular activities and programs that the center hosts. While the closure may cause some inconvenience to regular visitors, it is essential for the long-term upkeep and safety of the facility.

The Department of Parks & Recreation has planned the maintenance work to ensure the center’s facilities remain in top condition. The maintenance activities primarily involve floor care, which is crucial for the safety and aesthetics of the community center. Such maintenance is standard practice in public facilities to ensure visitors’ safe and pleasant environment.

Normal operations and activities at the Northeast Community Center are expected to resume on Monday, November 27, 2023, following the completion of the maintenance work. The department encourages patrons to plan their activities accordingly and apologizes for any inconvenience the temporary closure may cause.

Residents and visitors who frequently use the center are advised to stay informed about the latest updates and announcements regarding the closure and other related information. The Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation actively updates its social media channels, including Facebook and Instagram, with the latest news on park services, availability, field closures, and more. Patrons can follow these updates on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/CalvertCountyParks and on Instagram at @CalvertCountyParksandRec.

Additionally, comprehensive information about the department, services, and facilities can be accessed online at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/parksandrec. The website offers a wealth of information, including details on various programs, events, and services the department offers, making it a valuable resource for the community.

The Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation remains committed to providing high-quality facilities and services to the community. The temporary closure for maintenance is a part of this commitment, ensuring that the Northeast Community Center continues to be a safe, enjoyable, and well-maintained space for community activities and events. The department appreciates the public’s understanding and cooperation during this brief closure period.

