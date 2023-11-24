18-year-old Robert Alexander Aguilar of Bryans Road

On the afternoon of November 14, a routine traffic stop in Indian Head, Maryland, escalated into a significant arrest when officers discovered drugs and an unserialized firearm inside a vehicle. The incident occurred at approximately 1:40 p.m. near Glymont Road and Circle Avenue, a location known for its proactive policing strategies.

Officers from the COPS Unit, conducting traffic operations in the area, initiated the stop after observing a car speeding. During the interaction, they spotted drugs in plain view inside the vehicle. This discovery led to a more thorough investigation, which unveiled alarming findings.

The driver, identified as 18-year-old Robert Alexander Aguilar of Bryans Road, was found to be carrying a loaded firearm magazine in his pocket. A further search of the vehicle resulted in the recovery of a polymer gun, notable for its absence of a serial number. Such firearms are often referred to as “ghost guns” due to their lack of traceability.

Aguilar was subsequently arrested and is facing multiple charges, including possession of a firearm in a vehicle, illegal possession of a firearm, possession of drugs, and other related offenses. The seriousness of these charges is underscored by the fact that he is currently held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center.

Corporal Walls, a member of the COPS Unit, is diligently investigating the case. This unit, known for its community-oriented policing strategies, is vital in addressing traffic-related offenses and other regional criminal activities. Their proactive approach to law enforcement is crucial in ensuring the safety and well-being of the Indian Head community.

