Jorton Alexis Credit: Charles County Sheriff's Office

In the early hours of November 19, Charles County patrol officers encountered a precarious situation involving an unresponsive driver at the intersection of Crain Highway and Mattawoman Beantown Road. At approximately 5:28 a.m., officers were dispatched to the scene following reports of a car obstructing the roadway. Upon arrival, they discovered the driver in a state of unresponsiveness, with the car still in drive and the driver’s foot on the brake.

Officer Karopchinsky, acting with foresight, positioned his patrol vehicle in front of the stopped car to prevent any potential movement should the driver regain consciousness. This precautionary measure underscored the officers’ commitment to ensuring public safety under unpredictable circumstances.

During their assessment of the situation, officers made a significant discovery. Visible within the vehicle were quantities of cannabis and cocaine, leading to suspicions of drug possession. This observation shifted the nature of the incident from a simple traffic obstruction to a potential drug offense.

The driver, later identified as Jorton Alexis, a 31-year-old resident of Takoma Park, eventually became responsive. However, he exhibited uncooperative behavior, refusing to exit his vehicle upon request. This resistance necessitated his removal from the car by the officers, following which he was taken into custody without further incident.

Alexis faced serious charges as a result of this encounter. He was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute drugs, a charge indicating a potential involvement in drug trafficking activities. In addition to these charges, Alexis was also issued several traffic citations, reflecting the violations observed during the incident.

Following his arrest, Alexis was processed at the Charles County Detention Center. However, he was subsequently released by a district court commissioner. This decision often involves considerations such as the nature of the charges, the defendant’s background, and potential risks to the community.

Officer Karopchinsky, who played a pivotal role in the safe resolution of this incident, is continuing the investigation. The officer’s actions exemplified quick thinking and adherence to protocol, key elements in law enforcement’s response to unexpected situations on public roadways.

