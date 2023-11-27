Prince Frederick, MD – The first Reelin’ for a Cause Charity Fishing Tournament, sponsored by Bayside Auto Group, raised $42,168 for CalvertHealth’s cancer care initiatives. The event, held on September 16, saw eight teams participating in a friendly competition, followed by a celebratory Shore Party in Solomons.

The tournament’s proceeds will significantly aid CalvertHealth’s cancer treatment advancements, including introducing a robotic surgery program. This initiative is part of CalvertHealth’s ongoing collaboration with Duke Health, renowned for its cancer treatment and research expertise. Denise Bowman, the Foundation Board Chair and a breast cancer survivor expressed her pride in CalvertHealth’s cancer team and the invaluable support she received during her treatment. “Having the support of my family and still being able to work – it’s made all the difference,” Bowman remarked. On November 16, Reelin’ for a Cause committee members and sponsors presented a check to the CalvertHealth Foundation for $42,168.

Jeremy Bradford, President and CEO of CalvertHealth, highlighted the partnership with Duke Health as a key step in providing exceptional local cancer care. He also announced the introduction of clinical trials in the community. “Together, with Duke Health, we are charting a course to ensure outstanding cancer care close to home,” Bradford stated.

Darren Rickwood, Chair of the Reelin’ for a Cause Committee, emphasized the community’s role in the tournament’s success. “It is because of the dedication and generosity of local community members that we can kick off events like this fishing tournament,” Rickwood said. He also expressed excitement for next year’s event, scheduled for September 7, 2024.

The tournament featured several competitive categories, including the Captain’s Challenge, the Longest Catch, the Women’s Longest Catch, and the Longest Stringer. Team Jacobs from Bayside Auto Group clinched the Captains’ Challenge title. American Radiology Service’s team triumphed in the Longest Catch and Longest Stringer categories. Anne Rickwood from Team Pescado Desnudo won the Women’s Longest Catch.

Special recognition was given to the event sponsors, including Bayside Auto Group, Constellation, American Radiology Services, Servpro of St. Mary’s and Calvert, Solomons Yachting Center & Bluefish Pub, Spring Cove Marina, Maertens Fine Jewelry, Herring Creek Furniture at Cecil’s Old Mill, and Sparks Custom Metal Works. Their support was pivotal in the successful launch of this inaugural tournament.

The Reelin’ for a Cause Charity Fishing Tournament has set a precedent for community involvement in supporting local healthcare initiatives. The funds raised will significantly enhance cancer care services, marking a positive step forward for patients and their families in the area.

Like this: Like Loading...