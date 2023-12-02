The Calvert County Commission for Women is now accepting nominations for its 2024 Outstanding Achievement Awards. This annual program celebrates local women and girls who have significantly contributed to the community in various fields.

Nominations are open until December 15, 2023, and can be submitted via email to CalvertWomen@gmail.com. The form is available on their website, www.Calvert-Women.org. The awards are split into four categories: Advocacy, Business Leadership, Service, and Woman of Tomorrow. These categories aim to recognize outstanding leadership, effective business practices, community service, and young women’s contributions in advocacy, business, or community service.

To be eligible for the Advocacy, Business Leadership, and Service awards, nominees must be at least 21 years old and have been residents of Calvert County for a minimum of five years. The Woman of Tomorrow category is open to girls or young women aged 20 or younger, with the primary focus on their impact on the local community rather than academic achievements.

The Commission for Women will host the 21st annual Calvert County Women of the World (WOW) Awards Celebration on March 16, 2024, to honor the awardees. The event will feature individual proclamations from the Calvert County Board of County Commissioners, highlighting each honoree’s accomplishments and contributions.

The Calvert County Commission for Women plays a vital role in enhancing opportunities for women and girls. Their mandate includes promoting women’s education and employment, advocating for women and girls, researching relevant issues, serving as a clearinghouse on these matters, and recognizing outstanding women and girls in the community.

Those seeking more information about the awards or the nomination process can contact Christy Jones, the Commission for Women 2024 WOW Event Chair, at calvertwomen@gmail.com or by phone at 443-684-3360.

This initiative is part of the Commission’s ongoing efforts to support and uplift the women and girls of Calvert County, acknowledging their vital role in the local community and beyond. The Outstanding Achievement Awards are a cornerstone of these efforts, providing well-deserved recognition to those who have made significant strides in various sectors, from advocacy and business to community service.

The Commission’s focus on a diverse range of achievements underlines its commitment to inclusivity and the importance of recognizing women’s multifaceted contributions. This annual event is not just an awards ceremony but a celebration of the strength, determination, and impact of women and girls in Calvert County.

