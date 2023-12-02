LEONARDTOWN, MD – Chesapeake Public Charter School (CPCS) has announced the opening of its online lottery application process for the 2024-2025 school year, starting December 1 at 10 a.m. This process is critical for families seeking enrollment in one of the region’s most sought-after educational institutions.

The application window opens on December 1, 2023, at 10 a.m. and will remain open until midnight on December 31, 2023. Prospective students and their families must apply online at cpcsapplication.com. It’s important to note that this includes siblings who were on the waitlist during the 2023-2024 school year.

CPCS is offering two in-person Q&A sessions to assist families with the application process and provide more information about the school and its programs. These sessions are scheduled for Wednesday, December 6, from 5:00-6:00 p.m., and Tuesday, December 12, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Families who are unable to attend in person can access an informational video and FAQs on the CPCS website at CPCS Admissions.

To apply, families need to enter a valid email address and create a password to create a free account on the application platform, which is also mobile-friendly. It’s essential to monitor this account for updates on submission status and notifications regarding acceptance or waitlist placement.

The application process does not favor early submissions over later ones, as the selection is conducted through a random, computer-based drawing. This ensures a fair chance for all applicants, regardless of when they submit their applications within the enrollment period. The application is accessible in multiple languages, catering to the diverse community the school serves.

The official lottery will take place at the end of January 2024. Families applying for kindergarten will be notified by email about their acceptance or waitlist status immediately after the lottery. Students applying for grades 1-8 will be informed about their waitlist status and will be offered seats as they become available throughout the summer months.

For additional information or queries, the school’s main office can be contacted at 301-863-9585, extension 0. This opening of the lottery application marks an important period for families in the Leonardtown area looking to secure a place at the Chesapeake Public Charter School, known for its commitment to providing quality education.

