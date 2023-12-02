In an extraordinary turn of events, a Waldorf resident known as “Twice Is Nice” has won a significant Maryland Lottery prize for the second time in less than a year, each time channeling her winnings towards a dream tiny house project. After securing a $100,000 prize in December 2022, she recently added another $50,000 to her fund, thanks to her persistence and a bit of luck.

“Twice Is Nice” shared her story, emphasizing that she never expected to win big twice. Her latest victory came from the $10 Ultimate Cash scratch-off game. This win reaffirms her belief in the possibility of repeat wins in lotteries, which many might dismiss as a once-in-a-lifetime occurrence. Waldorf player “Twice Is Nice” picked up a $50,000 win on the Ultimate Cash game, only a year after winning $100,000 on a different scratch-off. Credit: Maryland Lottery

The process leading to the recent win involved purchasing several Ultimate Cash instant tickets. In a shared experience with her sister, who assisted in scratching off the games, they discovered the $50,000 second-tier winning ticket. The moment of realization was marked by disbelief and excitement, as her sister couldn’t contain her joy, exclaiming, “Again! Again!”

“Twice Is Nice” is a medical professional whose fondness for the Lottery lies in the excitement it brings. Her previous lottery win was judiciously invested in purchasing nearly four acres of land in Charles County, laying the groundwork for her tiny house project. The additional $50,000 is poised to significantly boost this venture.

The winner’s recent luck in the lottery has only strengthened her resolve to continue playing scratch-offs. She expressed a newfound belief in the potential of these games, which previously she might not have held as strongly.

The winning ticket that brought her this latest fortune was purchased at Westlake Liquors, located at 1182 Smallwood Drive West in Waldorf. The Ultimate Cash game, introduced in June, initially offered eight $100,000 top prizes and ten $50,000 prizes. Despite the recent wins, there are still ample opportunities for others, with five top prizes and three $50,000 prizes yet to be claimed.

“Twice Is Nice” stands as a testament to the unpredictability and excitement of lottery games. Her story not only highlights the joy of winning but also showcases a thoughtful approach to utilizing such windfalls. Her commitment to her tiny house project reflects a growing trend towards sustainable and minimalistic living, and her lottery winnings are playing a crucial role in turning this dream into a reality.

