The Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation (CCPR) has announced the temporary closure of the large gym at Northeast Community Center for floor replacement, beginning December 4, 2023. This closure, part of an improvement project, aims to enhance the facility with a new wood floor catering to various sports such as volleyball, indoor pickleball, and basketball.

While the gym undergoes renovations, the community center, located at 4075 Gordon Stinnett Avenue in Chesapeake Beach, will continue its operations uninterrupted. The upgrade is a strategic move by CCPR to address the community’s evolving recreational needs and ensure the provision of top-quality facilities.

The expected completion and reopening of the gym are tentatively set for January 6, 2023, although this date might change depending on the pace of the project. CCPR has appreciated the community’s patience and understanding during this enhancement period.

In addition to its commitment to maintaining and improving recreational spaces, CCPR informs the community about its services, park availability, field closures, and other relevant information. Residents and visitors can stay updated by visiting their Facebook page at www.Facebook.com/CalvertCountyParks and following their Instagram account @CalvertCountyParksandRec. Further information about the department and its various services can be found at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/parksandrec.

This renovation is part of CCPR’s ongoing efforts to meet community demands and provide a welcoming and versatile environment for recreational activities. The new flooring is specifically designed to accommodate a range of sports, ensuring that the Northeast Community Center remains a key venue for local sports and community gatherings.

The department, recognizing the importance of community centers as hubs for social and recreational activities, is dedicated to ensuring minimal disruption during the renovation phase. The decision to keep the building open during the construction is a testament to this commitment, balancing the need for improvements with the community’s ongoing access to the facility.

As the county continues to grow and diversify, CCPR’s initiatives, like this floor replacement project, are crucial in adapting to changing community needs. Such projects not only improve the physical infrastructure but also contribute to the overall health and well-being of the community by encouraging active lifestyles and providing spaces for social interaction.

