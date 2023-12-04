In a significant development in the investigation of a double fatal shooting in Oxon Hill, Prince George’s County Police Homicide Unit detectives have charged two suspects. The incident, which occurred in October, resulted in the deaths of 41-year-old Derrick Graham of Oxon Hill and 32-year-old DeAngelo Moore of Washington DC.

The accused, identified as 31-year-old Charles Washington Jr. and 32-year-old Antonio Jackson, both from Washington DC, face serious charges in connection with the shooting. The event unfolded on October 3, 2023, shortly before midnight. Police officers, responding to reports of a shooting on the 800 block of Irvington Street, found Graham and Moore suffering from gunshot wounds. Graham was promptly taken to a hospital but succumbed to his injuries shortly after. Moore battled for his life for two days before passing away due to the injuries sustained in the shooting. Charles Washington Credit: Prince George's County Police Department Antonio Jackson Credit: Prince George's County Police Department

The preliminary findings of the investigation brought to light a disturbing scenario. According to the police, Washington, Jackson, and Moore had allegedly conspired to rob Graham at gunpoint. In the ensuing chaos, both Moore and Graham were shot. It was noted that Graham was unarmed and the trio of suspects had no prior acquaintance with him.

Washington faces charges of first and second-degree murder, among other related charges. Jackson has been charged with second-degree murder. Both suspects are currently detained in Washington, DC, and are awaiting extradition to Prince George’s County.

As the investigation continues, the police are reaching out to the community for any additional information. They encourage anyone with relevant knowledge about the case to come forward and contact a Homicide Unit detective at 301-516-2512. The involvement of community members can be crucial in such cases, and their cooperation is highly appreciated by the law enforcement agencies working to ensure justice is served.

