The College of Southern Maryland (CSM) Foundation Board of Directors recently welcomed a new member, Dawn Yeitrakis, the Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital. Yeitrakis, an alumnus of CSM, joins the foundation as its latest director, bringing her extensive experience in nursing and healthcare leadership to the role.

Yeitrakis’ association with CSM dates back to her graduation in 1996 when she earned her degree in nursing. Her involvement with the institution has been consistent and multifaceted. She is an active CSM’s Nursing Program Advisory Board member and has participated in various college events. Her contributions include speaking at the Center for Health Sciences groundbreaking and dedication ceremonies and multiple nurse pinning ceremonies.

Toni Kruszka, the interim executive director of the CSM Foundation and a CSM graduate (’11), expressed enthusiasm about Yeitrakis joining the board. Kruszka highlighted Yeitrakis’ long-standing role as a supporter of CSM, noting her 27 years of experience in nursing that has significantly contributed to shaping both the college’s and the region’s educational programs. Kruszka emphasized that Yeitrakis’ involvement has been invaluable in supporting CSM students and that her perspective as a board member will be greatly beneficial.

In her response, Yeitrakis expressed excitement about her new role on the CSM Foundation Board. She is eager to continue her relationship with CSM, advocating for students and helping to secure additional resources for the institution. Yeitrakis holds a bachelor’s degree in Nursing from the University of Maryland at Baltimore and a master’s degree in Nursing, Health Services Leadership, and Management, with a focus on teaching and learning for health professions, also from the University of Maryland at Baltimore.

The CSM Foundation is crucial in supporting the College of Southern Maryland. Established in 1970, this 501(c)3 nonprofit organization focuses on increasing access to higher education at CSM through scholarship funding. Additionally, it ensures the excellence of the education provided by raising and managing funds for various college projects and objectives. This includes supporting workforce development initiatives in Southern Maryland. The Foundation is distinguished by its tri-county, all-volunteer board of directors, to which Yeitrakis now brings her wealth of experience and expertise in nursing and healthcare.

Yeitrakis’ appointment to the CSM Foundation Board signifies a continuation of her long-term commitment to the College of Southern Maryland and its community. Her experience in the healthcare sector, particularly in nursing leadership, is expected to add a valuable dimension to the board’s efforts in advancing the college’s mission and supporting its students and programs.

Like this: Like Loading...