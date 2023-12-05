In a concerning incident at St. Charles High School, three students became embroiled in a physical altercation on December 4, around 1 p.m. The event prompted an active investigation and led to charges and disciplinary measures by the Charles County Public Schools.

The altercation, details of which remain scarce, has raised significant concerns within the school community. As the investigation continues, authorities are piecing together the circumstances that led to this confrontation. The nature of the dispute, the students’ identities, and the specific charges they face have not been disclosed at this time.

Officials from Charles County Public Schools have affirmed their commitment to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all students. In line with this commitment, the involved students face disciplinary actions, although the specifics of these measures have not been made public.

To gather more information and possibly ascertain the motivations behind this incident, Officer Watkins of the local police department is leading the investigation. Officer Watkins is contacting the community for any information that could illuminate the situation. Those with relevant details are encouraged to contact Officer Watkins at 301-609-3282 ext. 0721.

