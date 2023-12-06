In a recent work session, the Charles County Commissioners discussed a significant bill that would compel local restaurants to provide children with healthier meal and beverage choices. This legislation mandates that within 12 months of its passage, a healthy beverage option must be available, and within 18 months, a healthy meal option must be introduced.

Assistant Deputy County Attorney Danielle Mitchell revisited the proposal with the commissioners, noting that it had been under consideration since October when a decision was made to extend the public commentary period by 30 days. During this extension, two additional comments were received.

The session also focused on an engagement plan spearheaded by Doria Fleisher, the Community Engagement Coordinator. This plan aims to gather insights from 10-20 local restaurants concerning the bill’s timeframes and other stipulations. The commissioners have suggested several amendments, including reducing the serving size for unfried fruits and vegetables from ½ cup to ¼ cup. Additionally, they proposed expanding the list of acceptable beverages to include water, sparkling water, flavored water without added sweeteners, and flavored milk. The bill is slated for final review by the commissioners on December 12.

Beyond this key issue, the session included several other important briefings. The Charles County Executive Leadership Team presented an overview of the Commissioners’ Goals and Objectives, focusing on five core areas: economic development, quality of life, resilience and sustainability, emergency preparedness, response and safety, and institutional governance. These discussions incorporated the commissioners’ electoral platforms, community feedback, and the principles of diversity, equity, and inclusion.

The Commissioners were briefed about State funding for a new Waldorf Urban Park and Amphitheater project, with a consensus reached to commence a feasibility study. The project’s potential inclusion in the County’s Capital Improvement Program will be determined after the study. Furthermore, the first quarter outlook for the 2024 fiscal year’s General Fund was presented by budget staff, along with updates on the County’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) plan. This included approving a fund transfer to expand the Department of Emergency Services’ Mobile Integrated Health team and creating eight new full-time positions to bolster the program.

Regarding approvals, the commissioners sanctioned a budget amendment increase for the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and a budget transfer to acknowledge changes in State funding for the T.C. Martin Elementary Addition/Renovation project. They also reviewed the Volunteer Emergency Responders Tax Credit application and approved a new full-time position to manage the impact of this tax credit.

In recognition of human rights, the commissioners proclaimed December 1-10, 2023, Human Rights Week.

The meeting and the Commissioner Listening Session are available here for those interested in further details or wishing to follow the commissioners’ discussions and decisions.

