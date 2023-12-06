The Charles County Department of Health has raised an alert following confirming a rabies case in a coyote captured in the Charter Oak/Scarlett Oak area. Officials confirmed the case on December 2, 2023, underscoring the urgent need for public awareness and precautionary measures.

This incident is particularly concerning due to another sighting of a similar coyote around 10:00 AM on the same day in the 13000 block of Ballantrae Lane in Waldorf, Maryland. These consecutive sightings and the confirmed rabies case have prompted officials to urge the public to exercise extreme caution around wildlife and unfamiliar animals.

Rabies, a viral disease affecting both animals and humans, is primarily transmitted through the saliva of infected animals. The most common transmission mode is via bites or scratches, but secondary exposure is also possible. This can occur when saliva from a rabid animal comes into contact with another animal’s coat or fur, subsequently exposing humans through open wounds or mucous membranes in the eyes, nose, or mouth.

The danger of rabies is not limited to wildlife; domesticated animals like dogs, cats, and ferrets are also at risk. These pets often encounter rabid wild animals such as raccoons, foxes, skunks, bats, and opossums. Vaccinating pets against rabies is a crucial preventive measure. Livestock, too, are susceptible to rabies, and owners are advised to consult veterinarians for appropriate vaccinations and information.

Emphasizing the seriousness of this health issue, the Department of Health advises residents to educate their children about the risks and avoid contact with wild and unknown animals. Timely medical attention and reporting of animal bites or potential exposure to rabies are vital. The public is urged to promptly report such incidents to the Charles County Department of Health at (301) 609-6751 or Charles County Animal Control at (301) 609-3425.

This case in Charles County serves as a critical reminder of the ongoing threat posed by rabies in wildlife and the importance of maintaining up-to-date vaccinations for all pets. The Department of Health monitors the situation closely and will provide updates as necessary. Public cooperation and adherence to safety guidelines are essential in preventing further spread of this dangerous virus.

