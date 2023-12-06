In Leonardtown, Maryland, the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County (CSMC) convened for a regular business meeting, where they discussed several crucial items on their agenda, including a clean audit report for the fiscal year 2023 and various county projects.

The meeting began with traditional formalities, including an invocation and the Pledge of Allegiance, followed by the Commissioners approving the consent agenda. This set the stage for the primary agenda item: a presentation by the Finance Department and SB & Company LLC. SB & Company LLC, serving as the independent auditor, presented the Fiscal Year (FY) 2023 Audit Report. The report was a significant highlight as it returned a clean audit, indicating no areas of concern, such as fraud or material weaknesses.

The Commissioners, during the County Administrator’s time, engaged in several key actions that will impact various aspects of community life in St. Mary’s County. Notably, they approved a budget amendment that involved reducing the Capital Reserve. This was tied to a Grant Agreement between the St. Mary’s County Commissioners and the Maryland Department of Transportation, specifically for constructing Phase VII of the Three Notch Trail, a notable project in the county’s infrastructure development plans.

Another significant approval was for a Waterway Improvement Fund grant application. This grant is earmarked for necessary repairs at the Piney Point Lighthouse Park pier, a site of historical and recreational importance in the county.

After a closed session, the CSMC reconvened with an important financial decision. They authorized the County Administrator to accept the bid for the Bond Award, as certified by the Chief Financial Officer. This decision marks a crucial step in the county’s financial management and investment strategies.

The next business meeting of the CSMC is scheduled for Tuesday, December 12, 2023, at 9 a.m. A Budget Work Session will accompany this meeting at 1:30 p.m. Both events are set to take place in the CSMC Meeting Room, located on the first floor of the Chesapeake Building at 41770 Baldridge Street in Leonardtown. These meetings, critical to the governance and development of St. Mary’s County, are open to the public. They allow residents to stay informed and engaged with the decisions and discussions that shape their community.

For those unable to attend in person, the meetings are accessible live on the St. Mary’s County Government (SMCG) Channel 95. Additionally, interested individuals can view the meetings on-demand via the St. Mary’s County Government YouTube Channel.

Public access to CSMC decisions and related documents is available on the county government website in BoardDocs, ensuring transparency and community involvement in governmental proceedings.

For more information about the St. Mary’s County Government and its initiatives, the public is encouraged to visit their official website at stmaryscountymd.gov. This online resource offers comprehensive insights into county projects, governance, and opportunities for citizen participation.

Like this: Like Loading...