Eliijah Pink McCaskell Hollis Credit: Charles County Sheriff's Office

WALDORF, MD – A burglary incident in Waldorf led to the arrest of a 23-year-old male suspect, who was later released on personal recognizance. The Charles County Police Department responded to a reported burglary in the 2100 block of Crain Highway on December 4 at approximately 11:09 a.m.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers discovered damage to the front door of a vacant apartment, indicating a forced entry. The initial investigation revealed that two males were involved in the burglary, but they had fled the scene before the police arrived. Officers successfully located one of the suspects during a thorough canvass of the surrounding area.

The apprehended suspect, identified as Eliijah Pink McCaskell Hollis, a resident of Waldorf, was found with what initially appeared to be a firearm tucked in his waist. Further examination by the officers revealed that the weapon was, in fact, an airsoft gun, which closely resembles a real firearm but is designed for recreational use.

Hollis was charged with burglary and malicious destruction of property. The case is under investigation by Officer Rios and PFC Frazier of the Charles County Police Department. Their efforts continue to locate the second suspect involved in the incident.

In an unexpected turn of events, on December 5, a district court commissioner decided to release Hollis from the Charles County Detention Center. He was released on personal recognizance, a legal condition that allows a suspect to be released without bail, based on the assurance that they will appear for subsequent court proceedings.

