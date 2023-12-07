On Tuesday, December 5, 2023, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to a reported burglary at an unoccupied residence in the 36000 block of Woodbush Drive, Chaptico, Maryland.

Upon arrival, officers apprehended three juvenile suspects in a pickup truck near the scene. One of the juveniles was found in possession of a Polymer80 9mm handgun, fully loaded with a 30-round capacity. This individual was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center. Given the severity of the possession of a loaded firearm, the juvenile faces charges as an adult. The charges include various gun violations and Burglary in the fourth degree.

The other two juveniles involved in the incident were also charged through non-custodial apprehension. Their charges include Burglary in the fourth degree. Following the charges, these juveniles were released into the custody of a guardian.

The incident highlights ongoing concerns regarding juvenile involvement in serious crimes, including burglary and illegal possession of firearms. The use of a Polymer80 9mm handgun, a type of weapon often highlighted in discussions about gun control and legislation, adds a layer of complexity to the case. Polymer80 firearms are sometimes called “ghost guns” due to their untraceable nature, as they can be assembled from parts without serial numbers.

The arrest and charging of the juvenile as an adult reflect the seriousness with which law enforcement is treating gun-related crimes, particularly when committed by minors. The decision to charge juveniles as adults in certain cases is often a topic of debate, balancing the need for public safety with concerns about the long-term impacts of adult charges on younger offenders.

This incident also sheds light on the processes of juvenile apprehension and charging in Maryland. The non-custodial apprehension of the other two juveniles, allowing them to be released to guardians, suggests a preference for less severe measures, especially when the juveniles are not deemed a direct threat to public safety.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office has not released further details about the burglary or the circumstances leading to the discovery of the juveniles and the firearm. However, the incident remains a stark reminder of the challenges faced by law enforcement in addressing juvenile crime and the complexities surrounding the use of firearms by minors.

