Brother Cornelius Hubbuch, a revered figure in the educational and religious community, passed away on December 2, 2023, at Nazareth Home. His impactful journey began in Louisville, KY, born on June 7, 1936, to Cornelius E. Hubbuch, Sr. and Mary Louise Rueff. His early years were marked by the loss of his parents, sister Carolyn Knop, and brother Glen. Still, he found strength and support in his surviving sister, Marilyn Allen, brother John, sister-in-law Linda Hubbuch, and numerous nieces and nephews.

His academic prowess shone through early, graduating from St. Xavier HS in 1954. His commitment to faith led him to join the Xaverian Brothers the same year, receiving the religious name Brother DeMontfort. His educational journey was robust, earning a BA from The Catholic University of America and an MA from Wesleyan University and Franciscan School of Theology.

Brother Cornelius’ career was distinguished and varied. He initially taught at Xaverian High School in New York, followed by a pivotal role as the principal of Ryken High School in Maryland, where he played a crucial role in the merger forming St. Mary’s Ryken. His leadership extended to being the Provincial of the American Xaverian Central Province and Vicar General of the Congregation.

His work was not confined to the United States. Brother Cornelius was deeply involved in international education and religious programs, teaching in Congo and Kenya and offering US, Canada, Australia, and Asia retreats. His global influence also included visits to Bolivia and Haiti, supporting missions there.

After retiring from active leadership in 2014, he contributed significantly to the community. He engaged in the Xaverian Associates program, retreat work, and activities at St. Xavier HS. At Treyton Oak Towers, his later residence, he became a beloved figure, known for his listening skills and life review sessions, helping many reflect on their life journeys.

Brother Cornelius’ life was a testament to the Xaverian principles of attentiveness, simplicity, flexibility, and openness. He was known for his daily routine of personal prayer, meditation, exercise, and spiritual reading, embodying a life of contemplation and service.

Declining health in late 2023 necessitated his move to Nazareth Home, where he received excellent care. He requested cremation, with his cremains to be buried in the Xaverian cemetery on the St. Xavier HS campus.

His nearly seven-decade-long commitment to the Xaverian Brothers and his contributions to education and community service leave an indelible mark. Brother Cornelius Hubbuch was not just a religious and educational leader but a beacon of hope, inspiration, and love whose legacy will continue to inspire generations.

