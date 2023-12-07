21-year-old Aaron Dupree Jackson-McCauley from Clinton Credit: Charles County Sheriff's Office

In a notable breakthrough in the case of the non-fatal shooting incident that took place on October 29 at a business on Business Park Court, law enforcement officials have apprehended a suspect. The shooting, which arose from an altercation between two individuals, resulted in one victim being hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect, later identified as 21-year-old Aaron Dupree Jackson-McCauley from Clinton, was not initially involved in the dispute but was implicated in the subsequent shooting.

The incident, which caused considerable concern in the community, was immediately taken up by the Criminal Investigations Division. Detectives were able to trace the suspect through meticulous investigation. On December 6, coordinated with the U.S. Marshals Service task force, they executed the arrest at Jackson-McCauley’s residence.

Jackson-McCauley is now facing serious charges, including first-degree assault and second-degree assault, among others. Following his arrest, he has been placed in custody at the Charles County Detention Center. This development marks a significant stride in addressing violent crimes in the area, underlining the commitment of local law enforcement to public safety.

Authorities are continuing their investigation into this case. Detective Sapienza, leading the inquiry, has appealed to the public for additional information to aid the investigation further. Community members with relevant details are encouraged to contact Detective Sapienza directly at 301-609-6554.

The Charles County Crime Solvers offers a confidential channel for those who prefer to maintain anonymity while providing information. Tips can be submitted by calling 1-866-411-TIPS, visiting www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com, or using the P3Intel mobile app. This anonymous tip line is essential in fostering community involvement in crime prevention and investigation, ensuring that residents can contribute to public safety without fear of exposure.

In this case, the swift action taken by the Criminal Investigations Division and the U.S. Marshals Service is a testament to the effective collaboration between various law enforcement agencies. The arrest not only brings a measure of justice to the victim but also serves as a deterrent to potential offenders, reinforcing the message that violent acts will not go unpunished.

