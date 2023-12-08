The Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration is participating in the new Service Year Option and Maryland Corps programs to provide young adults with work experience and community service opportunities.

Through the initiative, eligible participants will earn at least $15 per hour and work at least 30 hours per week while gaining valuable skills relevant to their interests. After completing their service year, the program also helps participants develop plans for further education or employment.

“We are thrilled to be a part of Governor Moore’s historic initiative to make service among young people the foundation for a stronger Maryland,” said Motor Vehicle Administrator Chrissy Nizer. “Through performing various roles within the Motor Vehicle Administration our four participants will have the opportunity to support our efforts to provide premier customer service to Maryland residents and discover the many opportunities within the state to serve.”

The Maryland Corps program is designed for those who have been out of high school for more than three years and allows members to work in organizations that provide job training and professional development. The program also offers internships and apprenticeship programs to help facilitate participants’ transition to further education or employment.

The Service Year Option, on the other hand, is open to those who have graduated high school within the last three years and allows members to work in service placements that align with their area of interest. The program also emphasizes developing soft skills, such as communication, teamwork, and problem-solving, which are essential for success in today’s job market.

Upon completing their service year, participants will earn a $6,000 completion award that can be used for further education or deposited into a Maryland 529 Education Account. The program also provides participants access to support coaches who can help them with career development and other post-service plans.

Launching the Service Year Option and Maryland Corps programs is part of the Maryland Department of Service and Civic Innovation’s mission to promote volunteerism and service to the community. The programs aim to benefit both the state and the participants by providing opportunities for civic engagement, skill development, and job readiness.

The Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration is proud to participate in the Service Year Option and Maryland Corps programs and support the development of young adults in Maryland. The program provides a unique opportunity for participants to gain valuable work experience while also contributing to their community. We look forward to seeing the positive impact that these programs will have on the lives of young people in Maryland.

