Baltimore, MD – The highly-anticipated Jurassic World Live Tour is scheduled to debut in Baltimore at the CFG Bank Arena from March 15 to 17, 2024. This unique and thrilling live show promises to bring the excitement and adventure of the Jurassic World franchise to fans of all ages.

The show features more than 24 life-sized dinosaurs, including favorites like Velociraptor Blue and the formidable Tyrannosaurus rex. These dinosaurs, designed to be film-accurate in scale, speed, and ferocity, are brought to life through advanced animatronics and skilled performers. The show also includes a nod to the popular Netflix animated series Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, including Bumpy, the beloved, food-motivated dinosaur.

The production’s high-quality arena staging is complemented by the iconic score from Jurassic World, along with stunning projection and practical scenery. This combination transforms the arena into the lush jungles of Isla Nublar, creating an immersive experience for the audience. The storyline involves scientists attempting to thwart a corrupt plan and save a new dinosaur from a disastrous fate, ensuring a blend of suspense, drama, and awe-inspiring stunts.

A special pre-show experience, included with every ticket, allows guests to interact closely with their favorite dinosaurs and vehicles from Jurassic World. This includes photo opportunities with Triceratops, Stegosaurus, Baby Bumpy, and iconic vehicles like the Jurassic World Jeep and Gyrosphere.

The show schedule is as follows:

Friday, March 15 at 7:00 PM

Saturday, March 16 at 10:30 AM, 2:30 PM, and 6:30 PM

Sunday, March 17 at 10:30 AM, 2:30 PM, and 6:30 PM

The CFG Bank Arena, located at 201 W. Baltimore St., Baltimore, MD, will be the venue for this spectacular event. Family-friendly tickets can be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com or the venue’s box office on event days. It is important to note that ticket prices are subject to change based on market demand.

Fans eager to secure their seats early can sign up to become a Jurassic World Live Tour Preferred Guest at JurassicWorldLiveTour.com. This grants exclusive access to an advance pre-sale code, allowing for early ticket purchases before they become available to the general public on Tuesday, December 12th.

Jurassic World Live Tour is poised to deliver an unforgettable experience, bringing the wonder and excitement of the beloved franchise to a live audience. With its high-quality production, engaging storyline, and interactive elements, the show promises to create lasting memories for fans, young and old. It is a must-see event for dinosaur enthusiasts and adventure seekers alike.

