The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has initiated a “preseason” trout stocking program to mitigate the impact of record drought conditions on its hatcheries. Approximately 290,000 trout are set to be released into various Maryland waters, marking the beginning of a significant effort to alleviate overcrowded fish densities in the state’s coldwater hatcheries.

The recent drought has led to historically low water flow at key facilities like the Albert Powell Hatchery and Cushwa rearing facility in Washington County. This water scarcity prompted the hatchery to shut down two of its 19 raceways, outdoor holding areas essential for maintaining trout populations. Despite these challenges, the DNR has maintained a close watch on water conditions to ensure maximum survival rates for the trout.

John Mullican, the director of DNR’s Freshwater Fisheries and Hatcheries Division, highlighted the importance of this program: “Nearly 40% of all freshwater anglers fishing in Maryland take advantage of the trout stocking program to enjoy time outdoors with family and friends and the opportunity to take home a delicious trout dinner.”

This initiative is a response to the environmental crisis and a boon for recreational fishing in the state. The first batch of preseason stockings is designated for impoundments, special management, and delayed harvest streams. These areas will support ice fishing and catch-and-release fishing throughout winter and spring, offering anglers extended opportunities for outdoor recreation.

The stocking program includes over 290,000 brown, golden rainbow, and rainbow trout. These fish will be distributed across 119 locations in 19 counties during the 2024 spring season. The program is structured in three phases: the ongoing preseason stocking through February 2024, followed by two rounds of spring stocking scheduled from March 4 to 29 and April 1 to 26.

To keep the public informed, the DNR will regularly update its website and social media channels. A recorded weekly update will also be available at 800-688-3467, typically refreshed on Fridays during the stocking season. It’s important to note that stocked locations under a closure period will not be included in these daily updates but will be announced before the opening day on March 30, 2024.

The trout stocking program is sustained by selling nontidal fishing licenses and trout stamps. It also receives support from the federal Sport Fish Restoration Program. This initiative addresses the environmental challenges posed by the drought and reinforces Maryland’s commitment to preserving its aquatic life and enhancing recreational fishing experiences for its residents.

