Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) is currently in the process of forming a Grading Steering Committee and is actively seeking volunteers to help shape the future of grading policies within the district. This initiative is part of a broader effort to establish a more equitable and consistent grading system across all elementary and secondary levels within CCPS.

The Grading Steering Committee will play a pivotal role in reviewing and recommending guidelines and rules for grading and weighting. These recommendations are expected to lead to the formulation of a grading policy that is fair and uniform across the various schools in the district. The committee’s work will ensure that students across Charles County receive grades that reflect a standard, equitable system.

To be eligible for this important volunteer role, individuals must be at least 18 years old and willing to commit to attending four to five in-person meetings. These meetings are a commitment to time and the future of education in Charles County. They will be held from January to March and are expected to last approximately 1.5 hours each. The meetings will take place at the Jesse L. Starkey Administration Building, located at 5980 Radio Station Road in La Plata, providing a central and accessible location for committee members.

CCPS is encouraging community members interested in education and grading policies to apply. Those interested in contributing to this vital discussion must complete an interest form by 5 p.m. on Friday, December 22. This is an opportunity for residents of Charles County to directly influence the educational landscape and impact students’ academic experiences.

The selection of the committee members will be overseen by the CCPS Office of Teaching and Learning, ensuring a balanced and representative group is chosen to undertake this task. Kevin Lowndes, the Chief of Teaching and Learning, will be a key figure in this process and can be contacted for any questions regarding the committee or the selection process. He can be reached at klowndes@ccboe.com or by phone at 301-934-7377.

This initiative by CCPS demonstrates a commitment to continuous improvement and inclusivity in its educational policies. By involving community members in these critical decisions, CCPS ensures that a diverse range of perspectives is considered in creating a fair and effective grading policy. The formation of this committee is a step forward in aligning the educational standards across Charles County and ensuring that all students are assessed fairly and consistently.

The involvement of community members in such committees is vital for the development of policies that are well-rounded and reflective of the community’s needs. This approach by CCPS could serve as a model for other districts looking to engage their communities in the educational process.

As the application deadline approaches, Charles County residents are encouraged to consider participating in this unique opportunity to shape the future of education in their community.

