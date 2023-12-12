The College of Southern Maryland (CSM) has announced a series of Early College Information Nights aimed at parents and students, focusing on a unique opportunity for Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) juniors and seniors. Scheduled for this month and January, these sessions are designed to introduce families to the tuition-free Early College Program for the 2024-2025 academic year, irrespective of the high school they attend.

This initiative, from a collaboration between CCPS and CSM, allows high school juniors and seniors to immerse themselves in the full-time college experience. It allows them to earn college credits while still completing their high school education, offering significant savings in both time and money.

To be eligible, students must be a junior or senior in the 2024-25 academic year, have an unweighted GPA of 2.75 or higher, and be on track to complete their graduation and Student Service-Learning requirements. They must also have completed all state testing requirements.

The program offers diverse educational paths. Seniors can opt for a general studies path, earning a General Studies Transfer Certificate worth 25 credits, applicable to further education at CSM or transfer to another University of Maryland system school. This path also satisfies high school graduation requirements.

Juniors have several choices, including earning an Associate of Applied Science degree in business administration at CSM’s La Plata campus. This two-year program enables students to graduate from high school with an associate degree and the option to transfer to a four-year degree program.

Moreover, CSM offers specialized certifications for juniors in medical coding, pharmacy technician, and electrical trades. The medical coding certificate prepares students for backend roles in healthcare, while the pharmacy technician program combines academic learning with practical experience in a local pharmacy. The electrical certification program, spanning two years, equips students with various industry-recognized certifications and opens the door to apprenticeship opportunities in the electrical field.

These information nights are open to all CCPS juniors, seniors, and their families. The upcoming sessions are scheduled as follows:

December 13 at Henry E. Lackey High School, Indian Head.

December 14 at CSM’s La Plata campus.

January 17 at North Point High School, Waldorf.

January 18 at St. Charles High School, Waldorf.

Attendees are encouraged to RSVP using the links provided for each session.

CSM’s Early College Program represents a significant opportunity for students in Charles County to advance their education and career prospects. For more details, interested parties can visit CSM’s website at https://csmd.edu/apply-register/credit/high-school/early-college/charles.html.

