Upper Marlboro, MD – This weekend, Bob Hall, LLC, a distinguished family-owned beer and beverage distributor in Prince George, Calvert, and Charles Counties, marks their 90-year legacy by showcasing the renowned Budweiser Clydesdales in two local parades. The events, aimed at honoring the holiday spirit and local communities, will also feature performances by the Washington Commanders Command Force team and a special tribute to Folds of Honor scholarship recipients.

General Manager Dan Hoose highlights the event’s significance: “We’ve been a proud member and supporter of our local community for more than 90 years, while the Clydesdales have brought joy and entertainment for that same amount of time.” He emphasized the importance of celebrating community ties, honoring military families and first responders, and the increased sponsorship of Folds of Honor scholarships by Bob Hall. Hoose invites the community to join the celebrations and support the cause.

The festivities begin on Friday, December 15, from 3 to 5 pm at National Harbor, with a parade followed by photo sessions at National Plaza. The excitement continues on Sunday, December 17, from 4 to 6 pm in North Beach, MD, with another parade concluding at North Beach Pier for further photo opportunities.

The Budweiser Clydesdales, synonymous with American tradition, were introduced in 1933. August A. Busch, Jr., and Adolphus Busch III presented their father, August A. Busch, Sr., with a six-horse Clydesdale hitch to celebrate the end of Prohibition. Three Clydesdale teams tour the country, each with ten horses, a red, white, and gold beer wagon, professional drivers, and a Dalmatian dog as a constant companion.

Bob Hall’s partnership with Anheuser-Busch extends to supporting the Folds of Honor mission. This joint effort has led to $21.7 million in donations over 13 years, contributing to over 44,000 scholarships since the inception of Folds of Honor. The event will culminate with the announcement of scholarship winners from Calvert and Prince George’s Counties.

These parades serve as a testament to Bob Hall, LLC’s longstanding community engagement and reinforce the spirit of giving back and celebrating local heroes. The event promises to be a memorable experience, combining historical tradition with modern-day community spirit.

