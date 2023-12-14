The Charles County Board of Education recently celebrated the remarkable accomplishments of five Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) students, acknowledging their exemplary academic performance, personal responsibility, and career readiness. From left are James Harper, Jamison Sturdifen, Fatou Njie, Le’asiah Savoy and Timothy Knight. Credit: Charles County Public Schools

James Harper, a fifth grader from T.C. Martin Elementary, garnered recognition for his outstanding academic achievements. Harper achieved Level 4: Distinguished Learner status in English language arts and mathematics per the Maryland Comprehensive Assessment Program (MCAP) for fourth grade. Exceptionally skilled, he was identified for gifted services in these subjects. Harper’s prowess extends beyond his grade level, evidenced by his score in the eighth-grade range on the i-Ready Reading diagnostic. He is enrolled in a virtual sixth-grade accelerated math class and has consistently been on the Principal’s honor roll. His fourth-grade teacher, Kaitlyn Roberson, praises Harper for his enthusiasm and active participation.

Fatou Njie, a fifth grader from C. Paul Barnhart Elementary, was recognized for her career readiness and serves as an exemplary student role model. Njie’s teachers commend her for being respectful and consistently putting forth her best effort. With aspirations in medicine or culinary arts, Njie is interested in becoming a pediatrician or a chef, specializing in cupcakes and seafood dishes. She credits her family for their unwavering support and guidance. Njie’s recent achievements include winning Barnhart’s Veteran’s Day essay contest and participating in basketball, drawing, and reading graphic novels outside school.

Jamison Sturdifen, a fifth-grade student at Dr. Gustavus Brown Elementary, was honored for academic achievement. Described as a focused and attentive individual, Sturdifen is well-regarded by peers and adults. Principal Karen Lewis speaks highly of Sturdifen’s academic excellence and her bravery in classroom discussions. She enjoys soccer and drawing, aspires to become a cartoonist, and hopes to attend Penn State or Howard University.

Le’asiah Savoy, an eighth grader at John Hanson Middle School, was recognized for her responsibility. Principal Ben Kohlhorst describes Savoy as a respectful and kind individual who actively assists her classmates. Her teachers view her as a punctual leader and enthusiastic about learning. Savoy’s mature approach to academics and willingness to help others exemplify her strong work ethic and leadership qualities.

Timothy Knight, a Henry E. Lackey High School senior, has shown remarkable academic progress. Arriving from Virginia with a low GPA, Knight transformed his academic trajectory, achieving a 3.57 GPA by the end of his sophomore year. Principal Cheryl K. Davis commends Knight for his academic and social-emotional growth. He plays a pivotal role in supporting his peers, especially freshmen, sharing his journey of academic improvement. Knight, who plans to join the U.S. military and later attend college, is also a 2nd lieutenant in his JROTC flight and actively participates in various school activities.

These five students exemplify the diverse talents and dedication in the Charles County Public Schools student body. Their achievements highlight their commitment to excellence and reflect the supportive environment fostered by the educators and staff of CCPS.

Like this: Like Loading...