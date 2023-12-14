In a remarkable display of dedication and commitment to teaching, the Board of Education celebrated the achievements of five distinguished educators during their meeting on December 12. These teachers, representing various districts’ schools, have shown exceptional skill and passion in their respective fields, contributing significantly to the educational landscape. From left, Stephenie Wash, Jill Locco, Keyanna Williams, Christina White and Alexandra Pobst. Credit: Charles County Public Schools

At John Hanson Middle School, science teacher Jill Locco has become a beacon of inspiration and learning. Described by Principal Ben Kohlhorst as a tireless advocate for student potential, Locco leads the seventh-grade team and the National Junior Honor Society. Her initiatives extend beyond the classroom, organizing environmental projects and fostering partnerships with nearby schools through the Reading Buddies program. Her commitment to environmental education is evident in her efforts to plant trees and coordinate wetlands projects, earning her high praise from Kohlhorst for her positive impact on the school culture.

Alexandra Pobst of T.C. Martin Elementary School is another honoree who stands out for her innovative teaching methods. A fourth-grade teacher specializing in inclusive education, Pobst creates dynamic and attention-grabbing lessons. Principal Ethel Hosendorf applauds her for her nurturing and creative approach, noting her journey from an instructional assistant to a master’s degree holder in education. Pobst also leads the school’s robotics team and is recognized for her collaborative spirit and commitment to providing a welcoming classroom environment.

Stephenie Wash, a Henry E. Lackey High School business teacher, brings real-world relevance to her lessons, establishing a high-achieving environment. Principal Cheryl K. Davis, who has known Wash both as a parent and an educator, commends her for establishing a culture of excellence. Wash’s influence extends beyond her classroom, guiding students across various subjects and playing a pivotal role in the business department.

Christina White, an instructional assistant at Dr. Gustavus Brown Elementary School, demonstrates a remarkable dedication to learning and teaching. Principal Karen Lewis highlights White’s eagerness to enhance her skills and commitment to the school’s youngest learners. White’s involvement extends to extracurricular activities, including assistant coaching the cheerleading team and active participation in her church community.

Lastly, Keyanna Williams, a first-grade teacher at C. Paul Barnhart Elementary School and a product of Charles County Public Schools, exemplifies a commitment to culturally responsive teaching. In her article “Dual Pandemics: Covid and Closure, Race and Equity,” Williams explores the importance of addressing societal issues within the educational framework, showcasing her dedication to creating an inclusive and supportive classroom environment.

These five educators represent the best of teaching excellence, each bringing unique strengths and innovations to their roles. Their dedication not only enhances the educational experience of their students but also elevates the standards of teaching within the district. The Board of Education’s recognition of these individuals underscores educators’ vital role in shaping our communities’ future.

