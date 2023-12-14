The Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE) has released the Maryland Report Card for the 2022-2023 school year, showcasing significant insights into student performance, academic growth, and school quality. The report card, a comprehensive overview of Maryland’s public schools, provides a detailed analysis of schools’ performance through an overall percentage score and a star rating system ranging from one to five stars.

In the latest data, Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) demonstrated commendable performance, with 29 schools earning three or more stars, including five schools with four stars and 25 with three stars. Notably, no CCPS school fell into the lowest one-star category. The breakdown of star ratings is available on the MSDE Report Card website.

This year, the star rating system incorporated three notable changes, including adding Grade 8 social studies assessment data in middle schools and returning to pre-pandemic methods for calculating academic growth and chronic absenteeism. Despite these changes, over 75% of Maryland schools achieved a three-star rating or higher, though there was a decrease in the number of schools earning five stars.

A key observation from the MSDE is the statewide increase in English language arts and math performance among students. However, the shift to pre-pandemic attendance metrics highlighted a challenge, as school attendance figures have not yet returned to pre-Covid levels. This change in metrics has led to a lower star rating for several schools.

Superintendent of Schools Maria V. Navarro, Ed.D., emphasized CCPS’s commitment to addressing academic and attendance challenges. She noted the targeted efforts to meet individual student needs and the significant improvement in systemwide attendance, from 86.3% in the first quarter of the last school year to 90% as of December 2022.

The star ratings are based on several indicators, differing slightly between elementary/middle schools and high schools. These indicators include academic achievement, progress, English language proficiency, school quality, and student success. Additional metrics like graduation rate and readiness for postsecondary success are considered in high schools.

CCPS has implemented various measures to enhance academic progress, such as using i-Ready assessment data, expanding summer learning programs, and including math and literacy labs in middle school schedules. Additionally, schools have established rewards programs to encourage regular attendance and a comprehensive communication plan for addressing student absences.

Navarro stressed the importance of regular attendance for student success, highlighting the role of parents and educators in supporting and promoting consistent school attendance.

The star ratings for the 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 school years were not issued due to the pandemic. However, with the latest Report Card, Maryland schools now have baseline data to gauge their performance and implement strategies for continuous improvement.

