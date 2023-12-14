A Southern Maryland man’s consistent participation in the Mega Millions and Powerball lotteries finally paid off, with a $50,000 win in the Powerball lottery. The White Plains resident, an enthusiastic lottery player, was in Baltimore to claim his prize at the Lottery Winner’s Circle.

The U.S. Air Force veteran, purchasing lottery tickets almost every week, secured his win with a $10 Powerball ticket for the December 4 drawing. He chose family birthdays as his winning combination, a method he has adhered to for a significant period. “I’ve been using these numbers for a long while now. Finally, they came through for me,” he shared.

Accompanied by his wife, the couple expressed their disbelief at the win. “We’re still in shock, to be honest,” the winner said, with his wife nodding in agreement. Despite the excitement of winning a substantial amount, the couple revealed they had a subdued celebration, struggling to believe their good fortune until official confirmation by the Lottery.

The Charles County residents plan to utilize their $50,000 third-tier prize for several home improvement projects. Their winning ticket was purchased at Berry Country Market, located at 7485 Bensville Road in Waldorf, which is now recognized as their lucky Lottery retailer.

Meanwhile, the Powerball jackpot continues to grow, with the prize set at an estimated annuity of $500 million for the upcoming drawing on Wednesday, December 13. The estimated cash option for this jackpot stands at $240.7 million, continuing to attract participants with the promise of life-changing winnings.

This win serves as a reminder of the unexpected joys lottery games can bring, transforming regular participants into winners overnight. While the odds are often long, stories like this illustrate that persistence can sometimes lead to unexpected success.

