The Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE) unveiled the 2023 School Report Card on December 13, detailing individual schools’ latest star ratings and resource information. This comprehensive report assesses various performance metrics, including academic achievement, progress, quality, student success, graduation rates, and college readiness.

The 2023 Report Card, reflecting the 2022-2023 school year, marks a new baseline for the Maryland school district due to several changes in accountability standards. Key updates include the Academic Achievement Indicator for high schools, focusing on English Language Arts (ELA) and math achievements for graduating students. A novel approach in measuring student growth in ELA and math for elementary and middle schools was introduced, utilizing Student Growth Percentile (SGP) data. For the first time, Social Studies assessment results for 8th grade were included in the Academic Progress Indicator for middle schools. The Chronic Absenteeism Points Assignment also reverted to pre-pandemic calculation methods.

CCPS 2022-2023 Achievement – Percent Proficient:

Math

LEVEL CCPS – ALL STUDENTS PERCENT IMPROVEMENT

FROM PRIOR YEAR Elementary 48.7% 6.6% Middle 26.2% 1.7% High 45.4% 1.2%

English Language Arts

LEVEL CCPS – ALL STUDENTS PERCENT IMPROVEMENT

FROM PRIOR YEAR Elementary 59.4% 8.3% Middle 63.8% 9.7% High 66.6% .3%

The MSDE aims to provide clear and easily accessible accountability information for each school’s performance, emphasizing the significance of multiple factors influencing student growth and achievement. Dr. Susan Johnson, Chief Academic Officer, lauded educators for their dedication to curriculum preparation, instructional delivery, and student assessment, acknowledging their role in shaping the state’s educational landscape.

Calvert County Public Schools (CCPS) notably improved their 2023 Report Card. Elementary and middle schools in the district showed advancements in Academic Achievement and English Language Proficiency, while high schools exhibited higher graduation rates and progress in English proficiency. The district’s proficiency in Math and ELA improved across all levels, with the graduation rate surpassing the state average by nearly 10%. The four-year graduation rate for CCPS is 95.91%, a 1.21% increase from the previous year.

Dr. Andraé Townsel, CCPS Superintendent, expressed confidence in the continuous improvement of school campuses and the positive impact of social and emotional support provided by educators. He emphasized teaching self-awareness, management, social skills, and responsible decision-making as essential life lessons.

While the Report Card shows progress, it is important to note that some schools may see a decrease in their overall score due to the reversion to pre-pandemic calculation methods. CCPS encourages parents and guardians to engage with their child’s school to understand better academic progress and support opportunities for their child’s academic and emotional development.

The detailed School Report Card for Calvert County Public Schools is accessible on the Maryland Report Card website, MDReportCard.org. This platform is a vital tool for educators, parents, and stakeholders to assess and enhance educational outcomes in Maryland.

Like this: Like Loading...