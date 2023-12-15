La Plata native and successful IT entrepreneur Destiny Morgan, a 2015 alumnus of the College of Southern Maryland (CSM), has launched the “Kuinua Together” scholarship, a remarkable initiative to support underrepresented students in technology. The scholarship, which translates to “elevate” in Swahili, reflects Morgan’s commitment to enhancing access to tech careers for students of color.

Morgan’s journey, characterized by academic excellence and entrepreneurial spirit, has been a source of inspiration. After obtaining her associate degree in General Studies at CSM, she served in the military, pursued further education at the University of Maryland Global Campus, and obtained a master’s degree in Management and Leadership focusing on IT. She is pursuing a doctorate in Artificial Intelligence and runs her IT company, Kuinua Tech, from La Plata.

Her company’s community-centric approach was evident during the COVID-19 pandemic when Kuinua Tech distributed laptops to needy students in Maryland and New York. This spirit of giving is encapsulated in the “Kuinua Together” scholarship, which was established in the spring and disbursed its first awards in the fall. Morgan, who has created scholarships at every school she attended, emphasizes her desire to make technology more accessible and diverse.

The scholarship’s impact is already visible through its inaugural recipient, Monique Reed. Reed, aspiring to work for NASA and recently interning with the NSA in artificial intelligence, credits the scholarship for brightening her prospects and acknowledges the significant role it plays in her pursuit of further IT certifications and achievements.

To qualify for the scholarship, candidates must maintain a 3.2 GPA and pursue an associate degree in information systems, computer science, or cybersecurity. They must also belong to underrepresented minority groups in their areas of study.

The CSM Foundation, which manages the Kuinua Together scholarship, has a robust history of supporting student success, awarding over 600 scholarships annually in the past five years, totaling more than $4 million. Toni Kruszka, the acting executive director of the CSM Foundation, lauds the scholarship for linking CSM’s past, present, and future successes while offering significant support to students facing hurdles in achieving their academic and professional goals.

Morgan’s dedication to elevating the next generation reflects her belief in continuous improvement and community upliftment. Her actions resonate with her mother’s teachings, emphasizing the importance of each generation advancing beyond the previous. The Kuinua Together scholarship is a testament to this philosophy, paving the way for future technology leaders.

Interested donors can contribute to the Kuinua Together scholarship or start their fund through the CSM Foundation. CSM Foundation’s website provides more information on supporting or applying for these scholarships.

