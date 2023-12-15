The excitement is mounting as the Powerball® jackpot has reached an estimated $535 million, with the next draw scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 16. This staggering amount is accompanied by an estimated cash value of $257.6 million, adding to the thrill of the holiday season.

2023 has been a remarkable year for Powerball, with many large jackpots making headlines. Notably, five jackpots have been claimed this year, with three ranking among the top ten in Powerball’s history. These include a $754.6 million prize won in Washington on Feb. 6, a $162.6 million jackpot in Virginia on March 4, and a $252.6 million in Ohio on April 19. The year also saw one of the largest ever payouts on July 19, with a $1.08 billion jackpot in California, followed by a record-breaking 1.765 billion won again in California on Oct. 11.

Since the last win on Oct. 11, the Powerball jackpot has been on a roll, with no winners in 27 consecutive drawings. The last winning ticket, which claimed the $1.765 billion prize, was sold in California and matched all five white balls and the red Powerball.

While the jackpot remained elusive in the most recent drawing, four nationwide tickets successfully matched all five white balls. Two tickets, one from New York and New Jersey, secured $1 million each. Meanwhile, two others from Arkansas and Texas doubled their prizes to $2 million by opting for the Power Play® feature, which costs an additional $1 per play. Throughout this jackpot run, 29 tickets have bagged Match 5 prizes of at least $1 million. It’s important to note that prize payouts are parimutuel in California and depend on sales and the number of winners.

The upcoming draw presents a pivotal choice for the potential winner: opting for an annuitized prize of $535 million or a lump sum of $257.6 million. The annuity option entails an immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments, each increasing by 5 percent.

Powerball tickets, priced at $2 each, are available in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Draws are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday and are broadcast live from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee, with live streaming also available on Powerball.com.

The odds of winning any prize in Powerball are 1 in 24.9, while the chances of hitting the jackpot stand at 1 in 292.2 million. As the holiday season approaches, the growing jackpot continues to spark dreams and excitement among players nationwide.

