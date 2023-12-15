LEONARDTOWN, MD – In a significant operation conducted by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, narcotics and a loaded weapon were seized during a raid on a Lexington Park residence. The operation, executed on Wednesday, December 13, 2023, involved multiple divisions of the Sheriff’s Office, including the Vice/Narcotics Unit, Criminal Intelligence Unit, Special Operations Division, and Patrol Division.

The search warrants targeted a residence in the 21600 block of Great Mills Road in Lexington Park. This coordinated effort led to the discovery of several types of narcotics suspected to be cocaine, crack cocaine, fentanyl, and psilocybin. Additionally, law enforcement officers found a scale and packaging materials indicative of drug distribution activities. Significantly, a loaded weapon was also recovered at the scene, further escalating the gravity of the situation.

Credit: St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office

Shortly after the raid, Daven A. Williams, 38, the resident of the apartment, was apprehended without incident at a nearby business. Williams now faces multiple charges, including Possession of CDS – Not Cannabis, Possession with Intent to Distribute, and Possession of a Firearm about Drug Trafficking Crimes. These charges reflect the serious nature of the offenses and the risk posed to the community by such activities.

Williams is currently being held at Leonardtown’s St. Mary’s County Adult Detention and Rehabilitation Center. The arrest and subsequent charges serve as a reminder of the ongoing efforts by law enforcement to combat drug trafficking and related crimes in the region. The recovery of a loaded weapon, in this case, underscores the potential for violence often associated with drug trafficking activities.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office’s multi-divisional approach to this operation demonstrates the complexity and seriousness with which law enforcement agencies are addressing the issue of drug trafficking. The use of multiple units in the raid reflects a comprehensive strategy to tackle the multifaceted nature of drug-related crimes, from street-level distribution to higher-level trafficking.

This incident in Lexington Park is part of a broader effort by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office to address the ongoing challenge of drug trafficking and its associated crimes. The successful execution of the search warrants and the subsequent apprehension of Williams signifies a significant achievement in these efforts.

As the legal process unfolds, the Sheriff’s Office continues its dedication to maintaining public safety and addressing the challenges posed by drug trafficking and related criminal activities. The community is reminded to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activities that could be related to drug trafficking or other criminal offenses. The cooperation between law enforcement and the community is crucial in the ongoing fight against drug-related crimes.

