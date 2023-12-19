A recent study conducted by the University of Maryland School of Social Work urges state agencies to revise their approach to addressing child labor trafficking. The research, focusing on the experiences of child welfare and juvenile justice professionals, reveals alarming insights into the current state of child labor trafficking.

The study surveyed professionals in the field, uncovering that 20% have encountered individuals under 18 who were coerced or controlled for their labor. This statistic is even more concerning, with over 40% of these professionals expecting to encounter such cases in the future. The types of labor these trafficked children are forced into range from domestic service and childcare to working in the food industry and retail and being coerced into criminal activities like theft or drug trafficking.

Neil Mallon, a senior research specialist with the Prevention of Adolescent Risks Initiative at the University of Maryland School of Social Work and the study’s lead author, highlights the challenges in quantifying the issue. “Unlike sex trafficking, which is defined as a form of child sexual abuse, labor trafficking is not defined in that sort of way within our child abuse laws,” Mallon explains. This lack of clear definition complicates the enforcement and the identification of responsible agencies for investigating and providing services to these children.

The researchers propose that state laws should be updated to classify labor trafficking as ‘maltreatment’ and forced criminal behavior as ‘labor trafficking’. This change would aid in clearer identification and response to these cases.

The study also emphasizes the need for Maryland’s human and juvenile service agencies to enhance their screening, reporting, and investigation processes for at-risk or victimized youth. Amelia Rubenstein, director of the University’s PARI effort and an adjunct professor, notes the complexity of identifying exploitative labor circumstances. She stresses the importance of understanding various factors, including payment methods and working conditions, to determine if a situation qualifies as labor trafficking.

Child labor trafficking can also manifest as ‘debt bondage’, where individuals work to pay off a debt, often incurred during smuggling into the U.S. Such arrangements can be prolonged indefinitely, trapping children in a cycle of exploitation.

Furthermore, the study sheds light on how trafficked children may be forced into criminal activities, including drug cultivation and sales, theft, and transportation of weapons or stolen goods. Mallon suggests a reevaluation of how juvenile delinquency is perceived, acknowledging that some children may be victims of exploitation rather than willing participants in criminal activities.

Finally, the report advocates for providing young people access to meaningful employment opportunities, including well-paid internships, to develop vocational skills. This approach could offer a viable alternative to exploitative labor and help prevent the cycle of trafficking.

