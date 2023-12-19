LEONARDTOWN, MD – In a ceremony marked by achievement and wisdom, State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling recently took center stage at the Maryland Supreme Court in Annapolis. Sterling’s role was pivotal: she was the guest speaker and movant for the admission of the November 2023 nominees to the Maryland Bar. Her presence and speech highlighted a significant moment for approximately 50 legal professionals on the brink of embarking on their careers in law.

The event began at 9:30 a.m. and was not just a formality but a celebration of perseverance and success. Sterling, addressing the candidates, emphasized the rigorous nature of their journey. She remarked, “This July, only 59% of exam-takers passed, making the Maryland Bar Exam the eighth most difficult bar exam in the country.” This statement underscored the exceptional accomplishment of the candidates in passing such a challenging examination. Credit: Office of the State’s Attorney for St. Mary’s County

Sterling’s speech was more than a congratulatory message; it reflected the nature of achievement and the beginning of a new legal journey. She eloquently stated, “Your high school, college, law school graduations, and now the final test: passed, completed. You did it. Finality, at last. But are each of these milestones achieved, a conclusion reached? Or are they simply a gateway to new beginnings? The opportunity to start a new journey?” Her words resonated with the notion that every achievement is not just an endpoint but the start of something new and potentially transformative.

Drawing from her extensive experience as an attorney and a long-time prosecutor, Sterling shared insights into her career path. She recounted her early days in various legal offices to her current role as the elected State’s Attorney for St. Mary’s County. This personal narrative served to connect with the candidates, reminding them that everyone’s professional journey starts with a single step.

Central to Sterling’s address was the advice to build and rely on a strong support system. She advised the candidates to “surround yourself with a strong team—with those who are smarter than you—those who may challenge you and your beliefs—those who help you to look at things from another perspective.” This guidance was not just theoretical; it reflected the practices she follows in her team of Assistant State’s Attorneys.

The ceremony, a significant event for Maryland’s legal community, was an opportunity to celebrate the new admittees and impart wisdom and encouragement for the journey ahead. The event, showcasing the transition of these candidates into fully-fledged legal professionals, was a moment of pride and significance for all involved.

For those unable to attend, the Maryland Bar Admission Ceremonies were made accessible online, with a webcast available at Maryland Court of Appeals Webcast. This accessibility allows a wider audience to witness and celebrate the achievements of Maryland’s newest members of the legal profession.

Congratulations are extended to all the 2023 Bar Admittees, who, equipped with Sterling’s advice and their hard-earned skills, are set to embark on their respective legal careers.

