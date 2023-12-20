Last week, Ivy and Pearls of Southern Maryland Community Charities, Inc., alongside Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Nu Zeta Omega Chapter, orchestrated a crucial event, “Give Hope: Addressing the Crisis of Suicide Amongst Black Youth,” at the College of Southern Maryland’s (CSM) La Plata Campus. This event focused on the disturbingly high rates of suicide among Black youth.

Dr. Yolanda Wilson of CSM opened the event on December 9, presenting troubling data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office. In 2020, suicide was identified as the third leading cause of death for Black individuals aged 15-24. Wilson emphasized the stark disparity in suicide rates, noting that Black men are four times more likely to die by suicide than Black women. She also referred to a report by the American Association of Medical Colleges, highlighting a significant increase in suicide rates among Black youth from 2018 to 2021.

Wilson underscored the necessity of destigmatizing discussions on suicide.

“Addressing this issue starts with heightened awareness and transparent conversations, like the ones we will have today,” said CSM President Dr. Yolanda Wilson, “I am truly grateful for us gathering together to foster such a dialogue, so let’s begin by listening intently, sharing vulnerably, and leaning in boldly as we walk this path together to learn what we can do to best support our precious youth and their families.”

The event featured Dr. Linda Fleming McGhee, a renowned mental health expert, as the guest speaker. Introduced by Delegate Edith Paterson, Dr. McGhee stressed the importance of attentively listening to the emotional expressions of children and teens, and the urgency of seeking help when needed. She shared insights from her experience with teen patients, who often feel bullied, stressed, isolated, and face sleep issues.

A panel discussion was a highlight of the event, featuring Dr. Dianna Abney, pediatrician and Charles County Health Officer; Dr. Maria Navarro, superintendent of Charles County Public Schools; Kellie Jamison, licensed clinical social worker at CSM; and graduate student Darian McGhee. The panel explored various topics, including demystifying mental health and providing actionable steps like promoting resources such as the Trevor Project, advocating for policy changes, improving access to mental health care, bolstering the mental health workforce, educating youth early about emotional expression, and validating and empowering young individuals.

The event concluded with breakout sessions for both adults and young people, encouraging ongoing dialogue on this critical issue. The full panel discussion is available for viewing on Waldorf Live’s YouTube channel, accessible at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZKiSpcBKUws&t=10s.

Like this: Like Loading...