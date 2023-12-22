In a recent initiative by Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) to enhance vocational rehabilitation, the Adult Independence Program (AIP) students visited White Plains Regional Park. This excursion was part of an effort to acquaint these young adults with accessible recreational facilities that can also serve as platforms for physical exercise.

The AIP caters to students aged 18 to 21 who have achieved a Maryland High School Certificate of Program Completion. The program’s curriculum is community-centric, aiming to equip these students with practical skills for workforce integration and societal participation beyond the educational environment. Participants from La Plata, St. Charles, and Thomas Stone high schools, accompanied by teachers and instructional assistants, engaged in various activities at the park. Asia Thomas, left, and Stephen Witherspoon play frisbee golf at White Plains Regional Park. Vanessa Gray practices throwing a football during an Engage and Explore event at White Plains Regional Park. Alison Cheney, right, an adapted physical education teacher with Charles County Public Schools, shows Taniera Harley where to aim a beanbag during a game of cornhole at the Explore and Engage event held at the White Plains Regional Park. Alison Cheney, center, an adapted physical education teacher with Charles County Public Schools, watches Adrian Johnson, left, and Jaxson Foote, play cornhole during an Explore and Engage event at White Plains Regional Park. Adult Independence Program (AIP) students Kayana Fields, left, and Sabrina Norzagaray, center, get pointers on bocce from Kathryn Stum, right, a special education teacher. Matt Golonka, left, content specialist for health and physical education, and La Plata special education teacher Monica Wright, left, assistant Emily Nelson, center, play bocce during the Engage and Explore event at White Plains Regional Park. Sheila Herbert, left, a special education instructional assistant at La Plata High School, hands Zaira Toye a football during the Explore and Engage event held at the White Plains Regional Park. Students in the CCPS adult independence program (AIP) visited the park to learn some activities that provide good exercise.

White Plains Regional Park, known for its inclusive design, features an asphalt walking track suitable for individuals using gate trainers, wheelchairs, or other walking assistance devices. Alison Cheney, a CCPS-adapted physical education (PE) teacher, highlighted the park’s capability to accommodate diverse mobility needs. The event, dubbed “Explore and Engage,” offered a range of activities, including bocce, cornhole, frisbee golf, football, and a versatile walking track.

Seth Rak, an adapted PE teacher, emphasized the importance of physical activities for health and well-being, particularly in the disability community, which tends to have lower fitness levels compared to the general populace. The “Engage and Explore” initiative by the adapted PE staff sought to create genuine opportunities for AIP students to interact with accessible community activities, thereby facilitating a smoother transition to suitable post-school engagements.

Beyond the physical benefits, the event also served a social purpose. Caroline Foster, a special education teacher at St. Charles, noted the joy and camaraderie among students who reconnected with old friends and forged new relationships. This aspect of the outing underscores the multifaceted advantages of such community-based programs.

Charles County boasts several other parks with features catering to various physical abilities. Pisgah Park in La Plata offers a paved loop, Laurel Springs Regional Park has a turf field, an accessible “Field of Dreams” baseball field, and a disability-friendly playground. Additionally, Bensville Park in White Plains provides an accessible basketball court adaptable for various activities.

The CCPS initiative reflects an evolving understanding of the importance of inclusive recreational spaces in promoting physical health, social interaction, and community integration for individuals with disabilities. As such programs expand, they benefit the participants and enrich the community by fostering a more inclusive and diverse public space.

