In a recent initiative by Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) to enhance vocational rehabilitation, the Adult Independence Program (AIP) students visited White Plains Regional Park. This excursion was part of an effort to acquaint these young adults with accessible recreational facilities that can also serve as platforms for physical exercise.
The AIP caters to students aged 18 to 21 who have achieved a Maryland High School Certificate of Program Completion. The program’s curriculum is community-centric, aiming to equip these students with practical skills for workforce integration and societal participation beyond the educational environment. Participants from La Plata, St. Charles, and Thomas Stone high schools, accompanied by teachers and instructional assistants, engaged in various activities at the park.
White Plains Regional Park, known for its inclusive design, features an asphalt walking track suitable for individuals using gate trainers, wheelchairs, or other walking assistance devices. Alison Cheney, a CCPS-adapted physical education (PE) teacher, highlighted the park’s capability to accommodate diverse mobility needs. The event, dubbed “Explore and Engage,” offered a range of activities, including bocce, cornhole, frisbee golf, football, and a versatile walking track.
Seth Rak, an adapted PE teacher, emphasized the importance of physical activities for health and well-being, particularly in the disability community, which tends to have lower fitness levels compared to the general populace. The “Engage and Explore” initiative by the adapted PE staff sought to create genuine opportunities for AIP students to interact with accessible community activities, thereby facilitating a smoother transition to suitable post-school engagements.
Beyond the physical benefits, the event also served a social purpose. Caroline Foster, a special education teacher at St. Charles, noted the joy and camaraderie among students who reconnected with old friends and forged new relationships. This aspect of the outing underscores the multifaceted advantages of such community-based programs.
Charles County boasts several other parks with features catering to various physical abilities. Pisgah Park in La Plata offers a paved loop, Laurel Springs Regional Park has a turf field, an accessible “Field of Dreams” baseball field, and a disability-friendly playground. Additionally, Bensville Park in White Plains provides an accessible basketball court adaptable for various activities.
The CCPS initiative reflects an evolving understanding of the importance of inclusive recreational spaces in promoting physical health, social interaction, and community integration for individuals with disabilities. As such programs expand, they benefit the participants and enrich the community by fostering a more inclusive and diverse public space.