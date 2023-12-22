Prince Frederick, MD – In a remarkable display of community solidarity, over 100 individuals came together at Chesapeake Hills Golf Course on September 29, 2023, for the annual golf outing organized by Calvert Elks Lodge #2620. The event, aimed at supporting cancer care at CalvertHealth, raised $18,972.16.

Scott “Smitty” Smith, an Elks member and chair of the 2023 tournament, expressed his satisfaction with the event’s outcome. “It was a great day for a great cause,” Smith remarked. He highlighted the lodge’s commitment to various charitable causes, particularly emphasizing the importance of this year’s focus on cancer care. “So many people in our community are touched by cancer, and knowing that our tournament is going to help bring new equipment and resources to our community hospital makes the event more significant for our Elks members,” Smith said.

Elks member Scott “Smitty” Smith presents a check to Melissa Carnes with the CalvertHealth Foundation at an event on November 11. The generous donation will support cancer care initiatives at CalvertHealth.

The proceeds from the golf outing are earmarked for multiple purposes within the cancer care program at CalvertHealth. These include clinical advancements, the acquisition of cutting-edge equipment, and the institution’s ongoing partnership with Duke Health. This affiliation is particularly noteworthy as it provides local patients access to clinical trials and research opportunities.

On November 11, a significant milestone was reached when Smith presented a check for the raised amount to the CalvertHealth Foundation. Melissa Carnes, the Foundation’s Grants Manager, expressed deep gratitude for the donation. “We are so blessed by this incredible gift from the Calvert Elks,” Carnes said. She pointed out that the funds would significantly enhance the cancer care services at CalvertHealth, positively affecting many lives.

The support of various sponsors also bolstered the tournament’s success. These included Gadway’s Property Management, Wheelhouse and Beer Garden, LLC, Bayside Chevrolet/Toyota, The Pier, Dowell Financial Services, A-Game Home Inspections, The Tavern, Morgan Russell from Re/Max, Priceless Home Improvements, and Motto Mortgage Preferred.

This event is a testament to the power of community-driven initiatives in addressing crucial healthcare needs. The Elks Lodge’s effort raises funds and fosters a sense of collective responsibility and support among residents. The involvement of local businesses and individuals in this charitable endeavor reflects a shared commitment to improving the region’s quality of life and healthcare facilities.

As the community looks forward to future events and initiatives, the impact of the Calvert Elks Lodge’s charity golf tournament will be felt for a long time in terms of the financial support provided and the awareness raised about the importance of advanced cancer care.

