In a comprehensive study conducted by the research and analytics team at Casinos.com, “Jingle Bells,” a classic written over 170 years ago, has emerged as the United States’ favorite Christmas song of 2023. The team, usually occupied with testing US online casinos, diverted their expertise to analyze the popularity of 20 timeless Christmas hits nationwide.

The study, covering the period from December 19, 2022, to December 20, 2023, utilized Google Trends to track search volumes for each song. In cases where multiple songs had equal search volumes in a state, further analysis was conducted using Semrush data to identify the most popular tune. The outcome is a detailed, interactive map showcasing each state’s top three favorite Christmas songs.

“Jingle Bells” was the top choice in 20 states, including Alabama, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, and Louisiana. Other songs that showed strong performances in various states include “Feliz Navidad,” “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” and “Last Christmas.” Each song in the study was featured at least once in a state’s top three rankings.

Despite its regular appearance on holiday charts, “Do They Know It’s Christmas” by Band-Aid only featured once as Vermont’s third favorite song. “Fairytale Of New York” by Shane McGowan, who recently passed away, took Rhode Island’s top spot and appeared six more times in other states’ top three lists. “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree” appeared in the top three ten times, Tennessee’s favorite.

The study reveals interesting regional preferences, with songs like “Santa Claus Is Coming To Town,” “White Christmas,” and “The Little Drummer Boy” also securing spots in certain states. This comprehensive analysis offers a fresh look at the United States’ Christmas music preferences, reflecting a blend of traditional favorites and contemporary hits.

In summary, the research by Casinos.com presents a unique snapshot of America’s diverse musical tastes during the holiday season, with “Jingle Bells” reigning supreme as the nation’s favorite Christmas song for 2023. The full results and an interactive map provide an engaging way to explore musical preferences across different states in the U.S. during this festive period.

What is Each US States’ Top Three Favorite Christmas Songs

Alabama – Jingle Bells, All I Want For Christmas Is You, Santa Baby

Alaska – Jingle Bells, Fairytale of New York, The Little Drummer Boy

Arizona – Feliz Navidad, Last Christmas, Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree:

Arkansas – Santa Claus Is Coming To Town, Jingle Bells, All I Want For Christmas Is You

California – Feliz Navidad, Last Christmas, All I Want For Christmas Is You

Colorado – Jingle Bell Rock, Jingle Bells, Feliz Navidad

Connecticut – Feliz Navidad, Jingle Bells, Last Christmas

Delaware – All I Want For Christmas Is You, Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree:, Last Christmas

District of Columbia – It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year, Fairytale of New York, All I Want For Christmas Is You

Florida – Feliz Navidad, All I Want For Christmas Is You, Last Christmas

Georgia – Jingle Bells, All I Want For Christmas Is You, Feliz Navidad

Hawaii – Last Christmas, Underneath the Tree, All I Want For Christmas Is You

Idaho – A Holly Jolly Christmas, Santa Claus Is Coming To Town, Jingle Bells

Illinois – Jingle Bells, All I Want For Christmas Is You, Feliz Navidad

Indiana – Jingle Bells, All I Want For Christmas Is You, Santa Claus Is Coming To Town

Iowa – Jingle Bells, Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree:, O Come All Ye Faithful

Kansas – Jingle Bells, Feliz Navidad, All I Want For Christmas Is You

Kentucky – Jingle Bells, Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree:, All I Want For Christmas Is You

Louisiana – Jingle Bells, All I Want For Christmas Is You, The Little Drummer Boy

Maine – Santa Claus Is Coming To Town, Jingle Bells, It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year

Maryland – All I Want For Christmas Is You, Jingle Bells, Last Christmas

Massachusetts – Jingle Bells, Fairytale of New York, All I Want For Christmas Is You

Michigan – Jingle Bells, Last Christmas, Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree:

Minnesota – White Christma, The Little Drummer Boy, Jingle Bells

Mississippi – Jingle Bells, Santa Baby, All I Want For Christmas Is You

Missouri – Jingle Bells, All I Want For Christmas Is You, Santa Claus Is Coming To Town

Montana – Santa Baby, Santa Claus Is Coming To Town, The Little Drummer Boy

Nebraska – Jingle Bells, The Little Drummer Boy, All I Want For Christmas Is You

Nevada – Last Christmas, All I Want For Christmas Is You, Feliz Navidad

New Hampshire – Jingle Bells, Fairytale of New York, Santa Claus Is Coming To Town

New Jersey – Feliz Navidad, All I Want For Christmas Is You, Last Christmas

New Mexico – Feliz Navidad, Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree:, It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas

New York – All I Want For Christmas Is You, Last Christmas, Fairytale of New York

North Carolina – Jingle Bells, All I Want For Christmas Is You, Feliz Navidad

North Dakota – Deck the Halls, O Come All Ye Faithful, Jingle Bells

Ohio – Jingle Bells, Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree:, Santa Claus Is Coming To Town

Oklahoma – Jingle Bells, Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree:, All I Want For Christmas Is You

Oregon – Feliz Navidad, Jingle Bells, Last Christmas

Pennsylvania – Jingle Bells, All I Want For Christmas Is You, Fairytale of New York

Rhode Island – Fairytale of New York, Christmas (Baby Please Come Home), Santa Claus Is Coming To Town

South Carolina – O Come All Ye Faithful, Jingle Bells, All I Want For Christmas Is You

South Dakota – Feliz Navidad, O Come All Ye Faithful, Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree:

Tennessee – Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree:, Jingle Bells, Santa Claus Is Coming To Town

Texas – Feliz Navidad, All I Want For Christmas Is You, Last Christmas

Utah – White Christma, It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas, A Holly Jolly Christmas

Vermont – Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas, Jingle Bells, Do They Know It’s Christmas?

Virginia – Feliz Navidad, Jingle Bells, All I Want For Christmas Is You

Washington – Last Christmas, Jingle Bells, All I Want For Christmas Is You

West Virginia – All I Want For Christmas Is You, O Come All Ye Faithful, Jingle Bells

Wisconsin – Jingle Bells, It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas, White Christma

Wyoming – The Little Drummer Boy, Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree:, All I Want For Christmas Is You

Like this: Like Loading...