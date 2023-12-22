In a comprehensive study conducted by the research and analytics team at Casinos.com, “Jingle Bells,” a classic written over 170 years ago, has emerged as the United States’ favorite Christmas song of 2023. The team, usually occupied with testing US online casinos, diverted their expertise to analyze the popularity of 20 timeless Christmas hits nationwide.
The study, covering the period from December 19, 2022, to December 20, 2023, utilized Google Trends to track search volumes for each song. In cases where multiple songs had equal search volumes in a state, further analysis was conducted using Semrush data to identify the most popular tune. The outcome is a detailed, interactive map showcasing each state’s top three favorite Christmas songs.
“Jingle Bells” was the top choice in 20 states, including Alabama, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, and Louisiana. Other songs that showed strong performances in various states include “Feliz Navidad,” “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” and “Last Christmas.” Each song in the study was featured at least once in a state’s top three rankings.
Despite its regular appearance on holiday charts, “Do They Know It’s Christmas” by Band-Aid only featured once as Vermont’s third favorite song. “Fairytale Of New York” by Shane McGowan, who recently passed away, took Rhode Island’s top spot and appeared six more times in other states’ top three lists. “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree” appeared in the top three ten times, Tennessee’s favorite.
The study reveals interesting regional preferences, with songs like “Santa Claus Is Coming To Town,” “White Christmas,” and “The Little Drummer Boy” also securing spots in certain states. This comprehensive analysis offers a fresh look at the United States’ Christmas music preferences, reflecting a blend of traditional favorites and contemporary hits.
In summary, the research by Casinos.com presents a unique snapshot of America’s diverse musical tastes during the holiday season, with “Jingle Bells” reigning supreme as the nation’s favorite Christmas song for 2023. The full results and an interactive map provide an engaging way to explore musical preferences across different states in the U.S. during this festive period.
What is Each US States’ Top Three Favorite Christmas Songs
- Alabama – Jingle Bells, All I Want For Christmas Is You, Santa Baby
- Alaska – Jingle Bells, Fairytale of New York, The Little Drummer Boy
- Arizona – Feliz Navidad, Last Christmas, Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree:
- Arkansas – Santa Claus Is Coming To Town, Jingle Bells, All I Want For Christmas Is You
- California – Feliz Navidad, Last Christmas, All I Want For Christmas Is You
- Colorado – Jingle Bell Rock, Jingle Bells, Feliz Navidad
- Connecticut – Feliz Navidad, Jingle Bells, Last Christmas
- Delaware – All I Want For Christmas Is You, Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree:, Last Christmas
- District of Columbia – It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year, Fairytale of New York, All I Want For Christmas Is You
- Florida – Feliz Navidad, All I Want For Christmas Is You, Last Christmas
- Georgia – Jingle Bells, All I Want For Christmas Is You, Feliz Navidad
- Hawaii – Last Christmas, Underneath the Tree, All I Want For Christmas Is You
- Idaho – A Holly Jolly Christmas, Santa Claus Is Coming To Town, Jingle Bells
- Illinois – Jingle Bells, All I Want For Christmas Is You, Feliz Navidad
- Indiana – Jingle Bells, All I Want For Christmas Is You, Santa Claus Is Coming To Town
- Iowa – Jingle Bells, Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree:, O Come All Ye Faithful
- Kansas – Jingle Bells, Feliz Navidad, All I Want For Christmas Is You
- Kentucky – Jingle Bells, Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree:, All I Want For Christmas Is You
- Louisiana – Jingle Bells, All I Want For Christmas Is You, The Little Drummer Boy
- Maine – Santa Claus Is Coming To Town, Jingle Bells, It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year
- Maryland – All I Want For Christmas Is You, Jingle Bells, Last Christmas
- Massachusetts – Jingle Bells, Fairytale of New York, All I Want For Christmas Is You
- Michigan – Jingle Bells, Last Christmas, Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree:
- Minnesota – White Christma, The Little Drummer Boy, Jingle Bells
- Mississippi – Jingle Bells, Santa Baby, All I Want For Christmas Is You
- Missouri – Jingle Bells, All I Want For Christmas Is You, Santa Claus Is Coming To Town
- Montana – Santa Baby, Santa Claus Is Coming To Town, The Little Drummer Boy
- Nebraska – Jingle Bells, The Little Drummer Boy, All I Want For Christmas Is You
- Nevada – Last Christmas, All I Want For Christmas Is You, Feliz Navidad
- New Hampshire – Jingle Bells, Fairytale of New York, Santa Claus Is Coming To Town
- New Jersey – Feliz Navidad, All I Want For Christmas Is You, Last Christmas
- New Mexico – Feliz Navidad, Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree:, It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas
- New York – All I Want For Christmas Is You, Last Christmas, Fairytale of New York
- North Carolina – Jingle Bells, All I Want For Christmas Is You, Feliz Navidad
- North Dakota – Deck the Halls, O Come All Ye Faithful, Jingle Bells
- Ohio – Jingle Bells, Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree:, Santa Claus Is Coming To Town
- Oklahoma – Jingle Bells, Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree:, All I Want For Christmas Is You
- Oregon – Feliz Navidad, Jingle Bells, Last Christmas
- Pennsylvania – Jingle Bells, All I Want For Christmas Is You, Fairytale of New York
- Rhode Island – Fairytale of New York, Christmas (Baby Please Come Home), Santa Claus Is Coming To Town
- South Carolina – O Come All Ye Faithful, Jingle Bells, All I Want For Christmas Is You
- South Dakota – Feliz Navidad, O Come All Ye Faithful, Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree:
- Tennessee – Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree:, Jingle Bells, Santa Claus Is Coming To Town
- Texas – Feliz Navidad, All I Want For Christmas Is You, Last Christmas
- Utah – White Christma, It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas, A Holly Jolly Christmas
- Vermont – Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas, Jingle Bells, Do They Know It’s Christmas?
- Virginia – Feliz Navidad, Jingle Bells, All I Want For Christmas Is You
- Washington – Last Christmas, Jingle Bells, All I Want For Christmas Is You
- West Virginia – All I Want For Christmas Is You, O Come All Ye Faithful, Jingle Bells
- Wisconsin – Jingle Bells, It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas, White Christma
- Wyoming – The Little Drummer Boy, Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree:, All I Want For Christmas Is You