LEONARDTOWN, MD – As winter approaches, St. Mary’s County Government’s Department of Emergency Services is urging residents to review and update their emergency preparedness plans. The department emphasizes the importance of being ready for potential cold weather hazards, such as freezing pipes, power outages, and transportation disruptions.

The risk associated with prolonged cold conditions and winter storms includes a variety of challenges. Home plumbing systems are susceptible to freezing, leading to potential water main breaks. There’s also an increased risk of automobile failures, accidents, and interruptions in transportation. Power outages and home heating system failures can occur, posing threats like hypothermia.

Residents are advised to prepare comprehensive emergency kits for both their homes and vehicles. A home emergency kit should contain essentials like a flashlight, batteries, extra blankets, warm clothing, a battery-operated radio, easily-prepared food, and clean drinking water. For vehicles, the department recommends including jumper cables, sand for traction, a first aid kit, and ensuring that the gas tank is kept full.

Apart from physical preparations, having a well-thought-out plan is crucial. Identifying a safe and warm location to relocate to in case it becomes unsafe to stay at home is part of this planning. Discussing communication strategies with loved ones before, during, and after an emergency or winter weather event is also essential. The department encourages residents to sign up for local emergency notifications through their CodeRed system at www.stmaryscountymd.gov/CodeRed.

Basic cold weather preparedness also involves knowledge of home utilities. Residents should know the locations of main valves and switches for gas, water, and electricity, and ensure someone trustworthy can operate them if needed. The department stresses the importance of community during these times, recommending that residents check on neighbors, friends, and family members, especially the elderly and those with functional needs. Additionally, it is advised to bring pets indoors when temperatures drop.

The Department of Emergency Services of St. Mary’s County emphasizes that knowing what to do before, during, and after an emergency is a critical part of being prepared and can significantly impact response times in critical situations.

For more detailed information and additional preparedness tips, residents can visit www.stmaryscountymd.gov/prepare. The website offers resources and guidance to ensure that everyone in the community can stay safe and well-prepared for the winter season.

