The College of Southern Maryland (CSM) Division of Financial Services (DFS) has once again demonstrated its commitment to community service by donating significantly to Lifestyles of Maryland, Inc., a local nonprofit organization. This act of generosity marks the continuation of a 14-year tradition within the DFS, emphasizing their dedication to supporting those in need during the holiday season.

For over a decade, the DFS at CSM has been engaging in this philanthropic tradition, choosing to forego the exchange of gifts amongst employees to contribute to the community. This year, their efforts resulted in a substantial collection of items to provide comfort and essential supplies to those less fortunate. The donated items included practical and much-needed articles such as hats, gloves, scarves, and socks. Also among the donations were fleece jackets, jeans, and pajama sets, offering warmth and comfort during the colder months. Recognizing the community’s varied needs, the DFS team also included hygiene products and baby diapers in their donation, addressing some of the most pressing needs of families in the area.

Credit: The College of Southern Maryland

Additionally, the DFS’s contribution was not limited to clothing and personal care items. They also gathered various food items, ensuring that those facing food insecurity could enjoy nourishing meals. This well-rounded approach to giving highlights the DFS team’s understanding of the multifaceted challenges many in the community face.

The decision by the DFS team to shift their holiday focus from internal gift-giving to community support is not just a one-time gesture but a deeply ingrained practice. Each year, they select a different charity or nonprofit organization to support, spreading their impact across various causes and groups in need. This ongoing tradition reflects a strong sense of social responsibility and a commitment to making a tangible difference in the lives of others.

Lifestyles of Maryland, Inc., this year’s beneficiary, is an organization known for its efforts in providing assistance and support to individuals and families in crisis. The contributions from the CSM DFS will aid the nonprofit in its mission to improve the quality of life for those it serves, particularly during the holiday season, which can be a challenging time for many.

The DFS’s consistent dedication to community service through annual donations provides immediate assistance to those in need and sets a positive example of corporate social responsibility. Their actions remind them of the significant impact that collective efforts can have in addressing community needs, especially during celebration and giving.

In summary, the CSM Division of Financial Services’ tradition of holiday giving continues to bring warmth, comfort, and essential supplies to those in need. Through their annual donations, the DFS team exemplifies the spirit of community service, making a real difference in the lives of many and reinforcing the values of empathy and generosity within the CSM community.

