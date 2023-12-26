In a generous display of community support, the Educational Systems Federal Credit Union (ESFCU) has extended its commitment to the College of Southern Maryland (CSM) through significant financial contributions and initiatives to aid students and faculty. This includes a substantial $100,000 gift and the annual ‘Warming Hearts and Hands’ campaign, designed to provide essential winter accessories to needy students.

The ‘Warming Hearts and Hands’ campaign, backed by the ESFCU Support Education Foundation, Inc., is crucial in assisting CSM students and their families during the colder months. The program distributes key winter items such as hats, gloves, mittens, scarves, and socks. This annual effort reflects ESFCU’s ongoing dedication to supporting students who might struggle with the challenges of winter weather. From left, CSM President Dr. Yolanda Wilson, Educational Systems Federal Credit Union (ESFCU) Vice President of Business Development and Partnerships Dominic Powell, CSM Student Needs and Outreach Coordinator Jehnell Linkins and CSM Student Equity and Success Vice President Dr. Tracy Harris join Talon — the CSM Hawk — to thank the ESFCU Support Education Foundation for donating needed winter supplies to CSM students. Credit: College of Southern Maryland

The relationship between ESFCU and CSM took a significant step forward in November when ESFCU presented the CSM Foundation with a $100,000 gift. This donation is part of a renewed partnership agreement, highlighting ESFCU’s deepening investment in the college’s community. This long-standing alliance underscores ESFCU’s commitment to financial support and enriching the educational experience of CSM’s students, faculty, and staff.

Under the terms of the renewed partnership, ESFCU has pledged to engage actively with each CSM campus. Their involvement will span a wide range of programs and activities. This includes providing financial consultations by certified credit union financial counselors, conducting financial education seminars, participating in speaking and mentorship programs, and sponsoring various college initiatives.

Furthermore, ESFCU’s support encompasses all CSM Foundation events. They will actively participate in alumni fundraisers, class registration days, commencements and convocation events, faculty appreciation events, and health and wellness fairs. These efforts align with ESFCU’s mission to contribute to the educational community’s well-being.

The ESFCU Support Education Foundation’s partnership with CSM also features several key educational support elements. These include an annual $3,000 scholarship awarded to students, the $1,000 Maurice Erly Professional Development Award for college faculty, and the pivotal ‘Warming Hearts and Hands’ event.

The comprehensive nature of ESFCU’s support to CSM illustrates a robust model of how financial institutions can play an integral role in supporting educational institutions. ESFCU’s initiatives provide financial aid and enhance the overall educational environment through mentorship, professional development, and personal care. This multifaceted approach benefits not just the students and faculty of CSM but also sets a precedent for community involvement and support by financial organizations.

In summary, ESFCU’s reinforced partnership with CSM showcases a significant investment in the future of education and community support. The combination of financial backing, resource provision, and active participation in college events and programs demonstrates a holistic approach to supporting the educational sector, exemplifying how financial institutions can contribute positively and substantially to the broader community.

Like this: Like Loading...