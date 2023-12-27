In a thrilling turn of events this Christmas, the Powerball lottery brought festive cheer across the United States, with five tickets winning prizes of $1 million or more. The draw, held on December 25, revealed the winning numbers as white balls 5, 12, 20, 24, 29 and the red Powerball 4. This remarkable outcome marks a high point in the national lottery game, engaging players with the prospect of life-changing wins.

As the country celebrated the holiday season, the Powerball drawing on Christmas night generated over a million winning tickets nationwide. Notably, three tickets from California, New Hampshire, and Pennsylvania matched all five white balls, each securing a $1 million prize. It’s important to note that in California, the prize amounts are pari-mutuel, varying based on sales and the number of winners.

Adding to the excitement, two tickets sold in Colorado and Georgia included the Power Play® feature for an additional $1 per play. This feature doubled their $1 million prize to $2 million by matching all five white balls. Moreover, the drawing saw 45 tickets win $50,000 and another 16 tickets win $100,000 each, further spreading the holiday joy.

Despite the multitude of winners, the Powerball jackpot itself remained elusive on Monday night. As a result, the jackpot has rolled over to an estimated $685 million for the upcoming drawing on Wednesday night, with a cash value estimated at $344.7 million. This marks the fourth time this year that the Powerball jackpot has exceeded half a billion dollars. The last jackpot win occurred on October 11, with a massive $1.765 billion grand prize claimed by a ticket in California. Since then, 32 drawings have passed without a jackpot winner.

The excitement continues to build as the next Powerball drawing approaches. If a player wins the jackpot on Wednesday, they will face a choice between an estimated annuitized prize of $685 million or a lump sum payment estimated at $344.7 million, before taxes. The annuity option includes one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments, each increasing by 5 percent.

Powerball tickets, priced at $2 each, are available across 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. More than half of the proceeds from ticket sales remain within the jurisdiction where the ticket was sold. The Powerball drawings, a source of widespread anticipation, are broadcast live every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. EST from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee and are also live-streamed on Powerball.com.

As players nationwide hope for a lucky break, it’s worth remembering that the odds of winning any prize stand at 1 in 24.9, with the odds of hitting the jackpot at 1 in 292.2 million. The Powerball continues to be a beacon of hope and excitement, embodying the spirit of possibility and fortune.

Like this: Like Loading...