The United States Postal Service has released a new Forever stamp honoring the remarkable legacy of Constance Baker Motley, a trailblazing figure in civil rights history and the judiciary. This stamp, the 47th in the USPS’s esteemed Black Heritage series, celebrates Motley’s pioneering achievements as the first African American woman to argue a case before the U.S. Supreme Court and her groundbreaking role as a federal judge.

The public is invited to the dedication ceremony of the Constance Baker Motley Forever stamp, which is set to take place on Wednesday, January 31, 2024, at 11 a.m. EST. This significant event will be held at the Constance Baker Motley Recreation Center, 348 E. 54th St, New York, NY 10022. The USPS encourages those interested in attending to RSVP via their website at usps.com/constancebakermotley.

The Honorable Anton Hajjar, a U.S. Postal Service Board of Governors member, will be present at the ceremony. The USPS is also promoting the event and the legacy of Constance Baker Motley with the hashtags #ConstanceBakerMotley and #BlackHeritageStamps, encouraging widespread engagement and recognition of this important figure in American history.

Constance Baker Motley’s career began in 1945 when she joined the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, working closely with future U.S. Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall. Between 1945 and 1965, she was involved in approximately 60 cases that reached the Supreme Court, triumphantly winning nine out of the ten cases she argued before the Court.

In 1966, President Lyndon B. Johnson nominated Motley to the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, marking her as the first African American woman in this role. Her legal career flourished as she became chief judge in 1982 and later a senior judge in 1986.

The stamp features a striking portrait of Motley by artist Charly Palmer, based on an Associated Press photograph. Palmer’s work, known for its distinctive style, is rendered in acrylic on canvas and portrays Motley with regal circular shapes surrounding her head, suggesting a sense of royalty. The portrait is further enhanced with heavy brushstrokes, scratches, and stenciled curlicues, adding texture and depth. Motley is depicted wearing a black dress, adorned with a colorful corsage and a brooch, bringing life and vibrancy to the image.

This commemorative stamp will be issued in panes of 20 and, as a Forever stamp, it will always hold a value equal to the current First-Class Mail 1-ounce price. The release of this stamp not only honors Constance Baker Motley’s unparalleled contributions to civil rights and the legal field but also serves as a lasting tribute to her enduring impact on American society.

