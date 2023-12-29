The Powerball jackpot has surged to an estimated $760 million, ranking as the sixth largest in its history, ahead of the next drawing on Saturday night. Currently, the jackpot offers a cash value of $382.5 million.

During the recent Dec. 27 Powerball draw, the winning numbers were white balls 4, 11, 38, 51, 68, and the red Powerball 5. This draw resulted in over a million winning tickets nationwide, highlighting the game’s widespread impact. Among these, a notable win was recorded in California, where a ticket matched all five white balls, securing a $1 million prize. In Texas, another ticket achieved the same feat but included the Power Play multiplier feature, doubling the prize to $2 million.

The Powerball’s impact was further underscored by the 34 tickets that won $50,000 each and the eight tickets garnering $150,000 each. However, it’s important to note that in California, prize amounts are pari-mutuel, depending on sales and the number of winners.

This year has seen the Powerball jackpot cross the half-billion-dollar mark four times. The last major win occurred on Oct. 11, when a California ticket won a staggering $1.765 billion. Since then, 33 consecutive draws have passed without a jackpot winner.

The upcoming drawing offers a pivotal choice for potential winners: an annuitized prize of $760 million or a lump sum of approximately $382.5 million, with both options subject to taxation. The annuity option includes an immediate payment followed by 29 annual increments, increasing by 5% each year.

Powerball tickets, priced at $2 each, are widely accessible across 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Notably, over half of the revenue from ticket sales remains within the jurisdiction of purchase. The draws, which take place every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. EST, are broadcast live from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee and streamed on Powerball.com.

The game’s widespread appeal is evident in its odds, with a 1 in 24.9 chance of winning any prize and a much more elusive 1 in 292.2 million chance of hitting the jackpot. As players across the nation await the next draw with bated breath, the Powerball continues to be a major player in the lottery landscape, offering life-changing sums to lucky winners.

2023 Powerball Jackpots

Feb. 6, 2023 – $754.6 million – WA

March 4, 2023 – $162.2 million – VA

April 19, 2023 – $252.6 million – OH

July 19, 2023 – $1.08 billion – CA

Oct. 11, 2023 – $1.765 billion – CA

Top 10 Powerball Jackpots

$2.04 Billion – Nov. 7, 2022 – CA $1.765 Billion – Oct. 11, 2023 – CA $1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – CA, FL, TN $1.08 Billion – July 19, 2023 – CA $768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 – WI $760 Million – Dec. 30, 2019 $758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 – MA $754.6 Million – Feb. 6, 2023 – WA $731.1 Million – Jan. 20, 2021 – MD $699.8 Million – Oct. 4, 2021 – CA

