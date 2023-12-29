HUGHESVILLE, Md. – The Southern Maryland Association of Realtors® (SMAR) has once again demonstrated its commitment to community service this holiday season with the remarkable success of its Senior Santa Program. This initiative aims to provide gifts to seniors in local care facilities who might otherwise not have visitors or receive presents during the festive period.

The program encourages Realtors® and community members to ‘adopt’ seniors from various facilities and fulfill as many wishes as possible from their lists. In an impressive show of generosity, this year’s participants have collected over 500 gifts for more than 480 seniors, with the total value of these gifts exceeding $31,135. This figure not only represents a significant contribution to the well-being of the seniors but also sets a new record, surpassing the total from 2022. Credit: Southern Maryland Association of REALTORS® Credit: Southern Maryland Association of REALTORS® Credit: Southern Maryland Association of REALTORS® Credit: Southern Maryland Association of REALTORS®

The distribution of these gifts took a significant step forward on December 19, when members of SMAR’s Community Relations Committee gathered at the Lakeside Title Company in Waldorf, Maryland. From there, they embarked on a mission to deliver these presents to 12 care facilities throughout Southern Maryland.

Emily Roof, the Chair of SMAR’s Community Relations Committee, expressed the profound impact of the Senior Santa Program, “It allows our organization and community the opportunity to make someone’s holiday a little brighter,” she said. Roof, who adopts and shops for several seniors each year, finds personal joy in knowing that these individuals will not be excluded from Christmas celebrations.

The program reached a diverse range of facilities, including the Charlotte Hall Veterans Home, St. Mary’s Nursing Center, Calvert County Nursing Home, Genesis Complete Care, Charleston Senior Center, Sage Point, Chesapeake Shores, Fenwick Landing, Assisted Living at Hawkins Gate, Solomons Rehab & Care Center, and The Hermitage at Solomons. These gifts, integral to the residents’ holiday festivities, are distributed individually during internal holiday gatherings to ensure every senior experiences the joy of the season.

Over the past nine years, SMAR’s dedication to this cause has resulted in the collection of gifts for over 2,800 local seniors. Tracy Vasquez, SMAR’s President for 2023-2024, highlighted the altruistic spirit of Realtors®, attributing the program’s success to their kindness and the support of the Southern Maryland community. “We have continued to grow the Senior Santa Program for nearly a decade, and we couldn’t do that without the generous support of our Realtor members, our Association’s staff, and our Southern Maryland community,” Vasquez stated.

Looking ahead, SMAR anticipates expanding the Senior Santa Program in 2024, continuing its tradition of spreading holiday cheer and fostering community among Southern Maryland seniors. This program not only enriches the lives of the seniors but also embodies the spirit of giving that defines the holiday season.

