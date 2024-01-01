The Powerball jackpot has surged to an estimated $810 million for the upcoming New Year’s Day drawing, ranking as the fifth-largest in Powerball history and the tenth-largest in U.S. lottery history. This substantial amount comes after no players claimed the jackpot in the Saturday, Dec. 30 drawing.

Saturday’s drawing revealed the numbers 10, 11, 26, 27, and 34 with the red Powerball 7, accompanied by a Power Play multiplier of 4X. Despite no jackpot winners, the game saw significant winnings across the nation. Five tickets won $1 million each by matching all five white balls, sold in Colorado, New York, Ohio, South Carolina, and Tennessee. Furthermore, two tickets, each from Texas and West Virginia, doubled their winnings to $2 million by opting for the Power Play® feature. Additionally, 67 tickets won $50,000, and 20 claimed $200,000 prizes.

The estimated jackpot for January 1, 2024, offers players the choice between an annuitized prize of $810 million or a lump sum payment of approximately $408.9 million before taxes. If the annuity option is chosen, the winner will receive one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments, each increasing by 5 percent.

Drew Svitko, Powerball Product Group Chair, and Pennsylvania Lottery Executive Director expressed excitement about the substantial jackpot at the start of the new year. He reminded players to maintain a responsible approach to gaming, emphasizing the importance of enjoying the game. “It only takes one ticket to win,” Svitko stated.

The Powerball jackpot was last claimed on Oct. 11, 2023, when a California ticket won a grand prize of $1.765 billion. Since then, the jackpot has eluded winners for 34 consecutive drawings.

Powerball tickets, priced at $2 per play, are available in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Notably, more than half of the proceeds from ticket sales remain within the jurisdiction where the ticket was purchased. The drawings are broadcast live every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. EST from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee and live-streamed on the Powerball website.

The odds of winning any prize in Powerball are approximately 1 in 24.9, with the odds of hitting the jackpot standing at 1 in 292.2 million. This staggering jackpot continues to generate excitement and anticipation among players nationwide as they await the New Year’s Day drawing.

