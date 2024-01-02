A series of safety saturation patrols led to the apprehension of an Upper Marlboro man with multiple firearms-related charges on January 1, 2024, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office announced.
James Richard Nelson Jr., 43, was pulled over for a routine traffic violation. A subsequent check of the National Crime Information Center revealed that Nelson was convicted of crimes that prohibited him from owning firearms.
The Maryland State Police reported the gun that was found in Nelson’s possession as stolen. A search of Nelson’s vehicle also led to the police department discovering suspected cocaine residue on a digital scale.
Nelson was arrested and taken to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center, where he faces nine firearm-related charges.