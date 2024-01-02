A series of safety saturation patrols led to the apprehension of an Upper Marlboro man with multiple firearms-related charges on January 1, 2024, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office announced.

James Richard Nelson Jr., 43, was pulled over for a routine traffic violation. A subsequent check of the National Crime Information Center revealed that Nelson was convicted of crimes that prohibited him from owning firearms. Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office

The Maryland State Police reported the gun that was found in Nelson’s possession as stolen. A search of Nelson’s vehicle also led to the police department discovering suspected cocaine residue on a digital scale.

Nelson was arrested and taken to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center, where he faces nine firearm-related charges.

