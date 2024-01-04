PRINCE FREDERICK, MD – The State’s Attorney’s Office (SAO) of Calvert County, Maryland, has released a comprehensive report outlining its notable achievements and activities for 2023. The year witnessed vigorous prosecution efforts across various crime categories, significant strides in community engagement, and a continued commitment to victim support and advocacy.

Robust Legal Prosecutions

In a year marked by assertive legal action, the SAO filed criminal charges in 135 Circuit Court cases, mostly felonies, and prosecuted 70 jury trials or appeals in the District Court, amounting to 206 new Circuit Court prosecutions. The District Court Division handled 2,301 cases, including 291 impaired driving charges. Notably, in collaboration with the County’s Child Support Administration, the Child Support Division ranked first in Maryland for child support collection, disbursing $9.13 million to children in the county.

The Domestic Violence Unit was actively involved in 261 cases, predominantly in the District Court, addressing charges of assault, protective order violations, and property destruction.

High-Profile Case Outcomes

The report highlights several significant prosecutions. These include cases against Curtis Lee Millsap II, Alvin Lee Redmond, Joshua Ryan Gantt, Samuel Alston Spence, Patrick Allen Portzen Jr., Joseph Martin Blankenship, Terrance Kenneth Yancey, Moshe Michael Imel, Edward Stanley Williams, Carol Van Wie, Ronald Joseph Garraway, Randell Joseph Wright, Silas M. Moore, Denise Blacknell, Cedric Moore, Terance Albert Tracy, and Nam Hong Nguyen. These cases covered a wide range of offenses, including sexual abuse, assault, robbery, animal cruelty, and manslaughter.

Diversion and Rehabilitation Efforts

The SAO also emphasized its diversion programs. Expanding services for military veterans in the criminal justice system is a notable development, with two veterans availing these services in 2023. The Adult Treatment Program graduated 25 individuals who completed intensive substance abuse treatment and therapy.

Recognition and Training

Assistant State’s Attorneys Allison S. Walton and Anthony Navalaney received the Respect for Law Award and a scholarship for training, respectively. The office also recognized Detective Edward “Ted” Yates as the Detective of the Year. Training programs for staff members covered various legal topics, including prosecutorial immunity, arson, human trafficking investigations, and complex homicide trial strategies.

Community Engagement and Outreach

The SAO continued its active participation in community events and educational initiatives. This included presentations at local schools, Calvert County Fair sponsorship, and National Night Out participation. State’s Attorney Bob Harvey was involved in several state-wide and county functions and also spoke at various events, highlighting issues like domestic violence and substance abuse.

Office Personnel Updates

The year began with Robert Harvey being sworn in for a four-year term as Calvert County State’s Attorney. The office saw key staff movements and welcomed “Dougall,” a comfort dog to assist crime victims.

The report provides a detailed account of the SAO’s efforts in enforcing the law, supporting victims, and engaging with the community. It underscores the commitment of the Calvert County State’s Attorney’s Office to justice and public service.

