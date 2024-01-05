LEONARDTOWN, MD – In a proactive law enforcement sweep on January 4, 2024, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office (SMCSO) successfully recovered narcotics and stolen registration plates in separate incidents.

The first incident occurred around 10:12 p.m. in Lexington Park. Deputy First Class (DFC) Tyler Westphal, conducting a routine traffic stop, intercepted a 2007 Dodge Caravan for a traffic violation. This led to a more significant discovery. A K9 unit, consisting of Corporal Philip Henry and his canine partner Maja, performed a scan resulting in a positive alert for narcotics. The search of the vehicle uncovered suspected crack cocaine along with related paraphernalia. The driver, identified as 40-year-old Jessie Marie Russell from Great Mills, MD, was immediately taken into custody. Russell was then transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center for processing.

The night’s second notable arrest occurred near midnight in Mechanicsville. DFC Jessica Wilson stopped a vehicle driven by 25-year-old Dnico Awaun Williams of Waldorf, MD, for an equipment violation. A subsequent investigation by Wilson revealed that the registration plates on Williams’ vehicle were reported stolen from Prince George’s County. Williams was arrested and faced charges connected to the possession of stolen registration plates. He was also taken to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center.

These incidents underscore the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office’s commitment to community safety and proactive policing. Routine traffic stops, often considered mundane law enforcement tasks, can lead to significant criminal discoveries. The use of K9 units in drug detection plays a crucial role in these efforts, aiding in the identification and seizure of illegal substances.

The Sheriff’s Office’s vigilance in patrolling the county and attention to detail in routine stops reflect their dedication to upholding law and order. The apprehension of individuals involved in illegal activities such as drug possession and possession of stolen property is vital to maintaining public safety.

In both cases, the suspects were promptly processed, ensuring swift justice and reinforcing the rule of law. These arrests also serve as a reminder of the risks and challenges law enforcement officers face daily while safeguarding their communities.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office continues its pledge to protect and serve the community, emphasizing proactive measures to prevent and combat crime. Their efforts in these recent incidents highlight the department’s commitment to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all residents of St. Mary’s County.

