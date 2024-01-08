ST. MARY’S COUNTY, MD – In a harrowing event that shook the quiet community of St. Mary’s County, an investigation into a fire on New Year’s Eve led to the arrest of a Mechanicsville woman. Wendy Hope Firebaugh, 64, faces serious charges after Deputy State Fire Marshals concluded that she deliberately set fire to a bedroom in the house where she was residing.

The incident, which occurred at a residence on 40231 Duke Road, began to unfold just before 9:00 a.m. on December 31, 2023. The Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department responded to reports of a dwelling fire. Upon arrival, they learned from the homeowner that a fire in a bedroom rented to Firebaugh had been quickly extinguished. The homeowner recounted smelling something burning and seeing Firebaugh exit the room as he passed by. In a swift response, while his girlfriend dialed 911, he doused the flames with a pan of water, averting a potentially disastrous situation.

The gravity of the situation was underscored by the presence of two other individuals in the home at the time of the incident, raising concerns about their safety. Investigators pieced together the events, concluding that Firebaugh was responsible for the fire.

Following the incident, Firebaugh was taken into custody with the assistance of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office. She underwent an evaluation at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital before facing the legal consequences of her actions.

Last Friday, the charges against Firebaugh were formally laid out. She faces first and second-degree arson, malicious destruction of property valued at less than $1,000, and two counts of reckless endangerment. These charges reflect the severity of the act and its potential to cause harm.

Currently, Firebaugh is being held at the St. Mary’s County Detention Center without bond.

